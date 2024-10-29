FLAACOs Partners with Sparx as Official Financial Guarantee Partner for ACOs
Sparx’s hybrid credit product supports ACOs in managing risk with backing from the Florida Association of ACOs
Jacksonville, FL, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) is proud to endorse Sparx as its official financial guarantee partner. This collaboration aims to empower Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) across Florida with Sparx's hybrid credit product, helping them meet Medicare financial obligations while optimizing care delivery. Sparx’s platform has already unlocked billions in collateral for healthcare institutions across the U.S.
Sparx serves as a foundational layer of value-based care, partnering with ACOs to predict shared savings and potential financial losses. This enables organizations to manage risk effectively and ensure financial compliance. With FLAACOs’ endorsement, Sparx will expand its reach, offering critical financial safeguards within the $60 billion ACO market.
"We’re thrilled to partner with Sparx, whose innovative approach to performance underwriting is redefining financial risk management for ACOs," said Nicole Bradberry, President of FLAACOs. "Their solution provides ACOs with the financial certainty they need to focus on delivering quality patient care while confidently meeting Medicare’s financial requirements."
Sparx’s platform is powered by comprehensive data and continuous underwriting, allowing ACOs to predict savings and mitigate financial risks in real-time. With a proven track record of managing over $10 billion in healthcare spending, Sparx continues to drive innovation in the ACO sector.
"We are honored to receive this endorsement from FLAACOs," said Ricky Pati, CEO of Sparx. "Our mission is to equip ACOs with the tools they need to thrive financially while enhancing patient outcomes. This partnership will bring greater financial security to ACOs across Florida, enabling them to focus on their core mission of transforming healthcare."
About FLAACOS
FLAACOs is the leading professional organization for Accountable Care Organizations in Florida. It represents the interests of ACOs and works to promote the highest standards of care, efficiency, and financial accountability within the healthcare industry.
About SPARX
Sparx is an equitable healthcare infrastructure platform. Its technology helps healthcare organizations predict shared savings and losses, managing risk through data-driven insights. This allows its customers to better fulfill large Medicare obligations. Sparx supports over 20% of lives enrolled in the ACO program and partners with some of the largest healthcare institutions in the U.S. For more information, visit www.usesparx.com.
Contact
ValueHContact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.ValueH.com
