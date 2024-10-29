Author of “Ignite Culture” Releases Masterclass Companion Workbook
Curriculum derived from over 25 years in the fields of organizational effectiveness, cultural anthropology, and human development.
San Francisco, CA, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Due to the overwhelming success of Silicon Valley leader Margaret (Magi) Graziano’s book “Ignite Culture,” she has released a companion workbook to further aid leaders in their company’s transformation.
“Ignite Culture Masterclass Companion Workbook: A Train-the-Trainer Guidebook for Business Leadership” cuts through the personal, group, and organizational malaise stifling happiness, joy and fulfillment. Her groundbreaking courses and programs, including this workbook, uncover, catalyze, and optimize human potential, unite teams, and raise organizational effectiveness.
Using a unique combination of experiential coaching, science-backed development tools, and actionable strategies, the workbook empowers leaders to evolve themselves and their organizational culture to meet the moment. Whether it’s change initiatives, new leadership, or cultural transformation, Magi partners with teams to catalyze positive change.
Working in partnership with executive and HR teams to ignite emergent cultures, Magi’s clients experience increased employee engagement and overall organizational improvement by a minimum of 35%. This same level of achievement is possible for you, she promises, with the completion of this workbook.
“The ‘Ignite Culture Masterclass Companion Workbook’ is for people who want to learn how to catalyze culture from the inside out. This step-by-step process gives you the exercises, tools and resources you need to cultivate a healthy, intentional and high-performance organization,” she said.
“Ignite Culture Masterclass Companion Workbook: A Train-the-Trainer Guidebook for Business Leadership” is distributed by Bublish and available in paperback at all major online retailers, including Amazon. Learn more about Magi and her books at www.margaretgraziano.com. Learn more about Bublish and its services at www.bublish.com.
