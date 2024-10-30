Successful Fundraising Gala in Queen Creek, AZ, Raises Funds for The Hope Foundation
Successful Fundraising Gala in Queen Creek, AZ, Raises Funds for Families in Need of Mental Health Care from The Hope Foundation.
Queen Creek, AZ, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A night of generosity and community spirit marked the recent Hope Foundation fundraising gala held in the heart of Queen Creek, AZ. With over 200 local supporters in attendance, the event successfully raised crucial funds to assist families in need with therapy costs.
Community Comes Together
The gala, hosted by The Hope Foundation, saw a diverse group of compassionate individuals come together to support a vital cause. The atmosphere was one of warmth and collaboration, as attendees mingled over dinner and entertainment, all while contributing to a significant community endeavor.
Exciting Bidding Wars
One of the evening’s highlights was the thrilling bidding wars, which not only added excitement to the night but also significantly boosted the fundraising efforts. Generous local sponsors donated an array of enticing auction items, including exclusive Lees Ferry fishing trips donated by Thomas Pytel from Wicked Fly Rod & Reel Co. and a luxurious Morozko Ice Plunge donated by Dr. Seager. These items sparked competitive bidding, with supporters eager to contribute while securing unique experiences.
Local Sponsors Play a Key Role
The success of the event would not have been possible without the commitment of our local sponsors. Their contributions, made the event possible and a great success in helping families receive mental health care including title sponsor, Rise Healthcare Reimagined from Gilbert, AZ, as well as 5 Guys Roofing, Pfeifer Financial, Aspen Orthodontics and more. These sponsors exemplify the spirit of giving that defines our community.
Supporting Families in Need
Funds raised from the gala will directly support The Hope Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families struggling to afford necessary therapy services. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on families, ensuring that they have access to the mental health resources they need. The community's generosity will have a lasting impact, providing hope and support to those who need it most.
A Heartfelt Thank You
The organizers, Jen Hilderbrand and Valerie Lomeli, extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended, donated, and supported this meaningful cause. Your participation and generosity have made a significant difference in the lives of many families. Together, we are building a stronger, more compassionate community.
For more information about the event or to learn how you can continue to support this cause, please contact Valerie Lomeli at valerie@hopegives.net.
Contact
Valerie Lomeli
602-796-3687
giveazhope.com
