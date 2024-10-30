SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way Team Up
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces a partnership with The Tech Way, launching the Tech Way Limited Edition vodka bottle to support the Institute's student-athletes. It celebrates school pride, offering fans and businesses a way to join with The Tech Way’s mission through their purchases. A portion of proceeds will support the student-athletes. Available at select locations in Georgia and online at socialhousevodka.com
Atlanta, GA, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is excited to announce a dynamic partnership with The Tech Way, an innovative collective dedicated to supporting opportunities for student-athletes. This collaboration marks the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Tech Way Limited Edition bottle, crafted to celebrate school pride and provide direct support to The Tech Way.
Introducing the Tech Way Limited Edition Vodka
The Tech Way Limited Edition bottle by SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is more than just a premium spirit—it’s a celebration of excellence, both on and off the field, at the Institute. Distilled from the finest ingredients, this gluten-free vodka delivers a smooth, refined taste that is perfect for classic cocktails or enjoying neat. By choosing this special edition, supporters are not only savoring a high-quality product but also directly contributing to the success of The Tech Way.
A portion of the proceeds from each Tech Way Limited Edition bottle sold will go directly to The Tech Way in aid of its mission to support student-athletes.
Empowering the Next Generation of Champions
This collaboration, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way are committed to the mission of helping to drive revenue in order to create opportunities for student-athletes.
“Our collaboration with The Tech Way reflects our deep commitment to supporting local communities,” said Cary Joshi, Founder and President of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka. “We’re proud to work alongside an organization that shares our vision for providing those opportunities.”
K'Hadree Hooker, Vice President of Sales for SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, added, “This partnership is about more than just a bottle—it’s about supporting The Tech Way’s mission of providing meaningful and sustainable NIL opportunities. We’re excited to contribute to their success through this innovative collaboration.”
Connecting Fans and Businesses
The Tech Way Limited Edition bottle offers a unique opportunity for the most passionate fans, supporters, and local businesses to engage directly with The Tech Way. By offering this exclusive vodka, retailers, bars, and restaurants can show their support for The Tech Way while providing their customers with a product that embodies both quality and purpose.
A Shared Commitment to Excellence and Integrity
“At SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, we believe in creating products that resonate with our communities and contribute to their success,” said Joshi. “The Tech Way Limited Edition bottle is a reflection of our dedication to crafting superior vodka and our commitment to supporting The Tech Way as they navigate the opportunities presented by NIL.”
Where to Find the Tech Way Limited Edition Vodka
The Tech Way Limited Edition vodka will be available at select liquor stores, participating bars and restaurants, and online. SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka invites all fans and businesses to purchase this special bottle and support The Tech Way and their ongoing mission to support student-athletes, especially within the changing landscape of collegiate athletics.
About SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is a premium craft vodka known for its smooth taste and exceptional quality. Handcrafted with the finest ingredients and a focus on community, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is committed to making a positive impact wherever it is enjoyed. To learn more, please visit: https://socialhousevodka.com.
About The Tech Way
The Tech Way is dedicated to driving revenue and providing NIL opportunities for Georgia Tech student-athletes. By engaging fans and businesses, The Tech Way ensures that Georgia Tech Athletics continues its tradition of excellence and thrives in the evolving landscape of college sports. To learn more, please visit: https://thetechway.com.
Introducing the Tech Way Limited Edition Vodka
The Tech Way Limited Edition bottle by SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is more than just a premium spirit—it’s a celebration of excellence, both on and off the field, at the Institute. Distilled from the finest ingredients, this gluten-free vodka delivers a smooth, refined taste that is perfect for classic cocktails or enjoying neat. By choosing this special edition, supporters are not only savoring a high-quality product but also directly contributing to the success of The Tech Way.
A portion of the proceeds from each Tech Way Limited Edition bottle sold will go directly to The Tech Way in aid of its mission to support student-athletes.
Empowering the Next Generation of Champions
This collaboration, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way are committed to the mission of helping to drive revenue in order to create opportunities for student-athletes.
“Our collaboration with The Tech Way reflects our deep commitment to supporting local communities,” said Cary Joshi, Founder and President of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka. “We’re proud to work alongside an organization that shares our vision for providing those opportunities.”
K'Hadree Hooker, Vice President of Sales for SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, added, “This partnership is about more than just a bottle—it’s about supporting The Tech Way’s mission of providing meaningful and sustainable NIL opportunities. We’re excited to contribute to their success through this innovative collaboration.”
Connecting Fans and Businesses
The Tech Way Limited Edition bottle offers a unique opportunity for the most passionate fans, supporters, and local businesses to engage directly with The Tech Way. By offering this exclusive vodka, retailers, bars, and restaurants can show their support for The Tech Way while providing their customers with a product that embodies both quality and purpose.
A Shared Commitment to Excellence and Integrity
“At SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, we believe in creating products that resonate with our communities and contribute to their success,” said Joshi. “The Tech Way Limited Edition bottle is a reflection of our dedication to crafting superior vodka and our commitment to supporting The Tech Way as they navigate the opportunities presented by NIL.”
Where to Find the Tech Way Limited Edition Vodka
The Tech Way Limited Edition vodka will be available at select liquor stores, participating bars and restaurants, and online. SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka invites all fans and businesses to purchase this special bottle and support The Tech Way and their ongoing mission to support student-athletes, especially within the changing landscape of collegiate athletics.
About SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is a premium craft vodka known for its smooth taste and exceptional quality. Handcrafted with the finest ingredients and a focus on community, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is committed to making a positive impact wherever it is enjoyed. To learn more, please visit: https://socialhousevodka.com.
About The Tech Way
The Tech Way is dedicated to driving revenue and providing NIL opportunities for Georgia Tech student-athletes. By engaging fans and businesses, The Tech Way ensures that Georgia Tech Athletics continues its tradition of excellence and thrives in the evolving landscape of college sports. To learn more, please visit: https://thetechway.com.
Contact
SOCIAL HOUSE VODKAContact
Daryl Green
850-570-7255
socialhousevodka.com
Daryl Green
850-570-7255
socialhousevodka.com
Categories