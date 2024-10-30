Solutions in Critical Care (SCC) to be Exclusive U.S. Distributor of Origin Medical Devices Panther Ventilators
Chicago, IL, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Solutions in Critical Care (SCC) is pleased to announce it has secured an agreement with Origin Medical Devices to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Origin Medical Devices Panther Ventilators. SCC will offer the Panther 5N, a dedicated non-invasive ventilator, as well as the Panther 5, Panther 3 and Panther 3V invasive ventilators to its clinical customers.
Origin Medical Devices chose the SCC network of well-established, regional specialty distribution partners because of its nationwide strength and local sales presence. SCC and its partners have the experience, expertise and clinical customer base to grow this product line.
The Origin Medical Devices Panther Ventilators are changing the world of ventilation. Each ventilator can support neonates through adults with non-invasive, invasive and HF02 therapy. None require compressed air, meaning they can be used almost anywhere.
“The Panther’s innovative three-in-one design alleviates the need to swap out ventilators as a patient’s respiratory needs change,” said SCC President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Carmouche. “This ultimately makes the clinician’s life easier, improves patient safety, and lowers the cost of critical care.”
“In recent years, there has been little development in the ventilator market and some manufacturers have exited the space completely,” said SCC Chief Financial Officer Mike Schroeder. “The Origin Medical Devices Panther series of ventilators bring much-needed innovation to fill this void, especially with a dedicated non-invasive vent. These vents provide clinicians with the tools they require to meet patient needs.”
“We are excited to have partnered with SCC as our exclusive distribution partner in the USA,” said Origin Medical Devices Chief Executive Officer Ory Gur. “We are confident that together we will succeed in providing innovations in the field of ventilation including premium invasive/NIV performance ventilators and the best solutions for the hospital NIV segment.”
“The integration of the products with new innovations we are developing will make a real difference for the patients and the caregivers,” said Gur. “We are confident that together with SCC’s knowledgeable team and support abilities we will provide best-in-class solutions.”
The Panther’s next-generation ventilator technology is intuitive and easy to use. Origin Medical Devices combines an exceptional blower with a patented proportional flow valve and state-of-the-art algorithms that enable the Panther Ventilators to deliver higher pressure, more flow and precise breaths to the patient. Clinicians can utilize the ventilator’s advanced diagnostic and therapeutic tools to improve patient safety and support.
“The Panther ventilators have been used throughout the world for several years,” said Carmouche. “We are excited to bring another proven, high-quality, cost-effective solution to our U.S. clinical customers.”
To learn more about the Origin Medical Devices Panther Ventilators, visit www.solutionsincriticalcare.com or call 866-367-7221.
SCC offers a wide variety of unique, innovative respiratory care products from market-leading manufacturers in addition to SCC-branded products.
Contact
Solutions in Critical CareContact
Bill Carmouche
916-257-4258
www.solutionsincriticalcare.com
Mike Schroeder
630-417-0967
MikeS@SCC1.net
Origin Medical Devices Panther Ventilators
The Panther line of non-invasive and invasive ventilators supports any patient from neonate through adult with multiple therapies in one solution.
