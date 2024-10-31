MONI Holdings Announces Acquisition of Technology and New Board Member
MONI is announcing the acquisition of a real-time news tracking service to be named Pulsewire. With this acquisition, MONI welcomes Brian Lewis as the Pulsewire President and as a new board of directors member.
Sheridan, WY, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, MONI is announcing the acquisition of an advanced news tracking technology platform, now branded as Pulsewire.ai. This acquisition marks a significant step forward in MONI's commitment to delivering high-quality, real-time information solutions to our clients.
Real-time news monitoring and reporting have become essential tools in today’s fast-paced, interconnected world. With the rapid spread of information across digital platforms, timely updates allow businesses, governments, and individuals to respond swiftly to emerging events, crises, or opportunities. In sectors like finance, security, and public safety, real-time news is vital for decision-making and risk management, providing insights that can mitigate potential impacts or capitalize on market changes. Additionally, with the rise of misinformation, having immediate access to verified news sources ensures that audiences can rely on credible updates, enhancing trust in information channels and empowering informed decisions in critical moments.
As part of this acquisition, Brian Lewis will join MONI as President of Pulsewire.ai, as well as joining the MONI Board of Directors. With over two decades of experience in international business and government affairs, Mr. Lewis brings a wealth of expertise in crisis management, security, and global diplomacy. His career includes advising global companies like 3M, Honeywell, and Radio Shack, as well as deep involvement with law enforcement and intelligence networks spanning the United States and Asia.
Mr. Lewis’s impressive background includes owning and managing businesses in China, Thailand, and Hong Kong, encompassing manufacturing, consulting, and tech enterprises. A graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a foundation in the sciences, Mr. Lewis’s analytical skills and adaptability have been assets throughout his career. Fluent in Mandarin, he brings a unique perspective and a dynamic leadership style to Pulsewire.ai.
With Mr. Lewis at the operational forefront, Pulsewire.ai is poised to redefine real-time news tracking for clients, providing a robust and responsive platform tailored to the demands of today’s information landscape. Pulsewire.ai data will also form an integral part of expanding information available through Indexr.ai and its future offerings.
Duane Forrester
1-805-826-3091
www.indexr.ai
Duane Forrester
1-805-826-3091
www.indexr.ai
