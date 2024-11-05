RajaniMD Launches ElectroGLO: Science-Backed Hydration Solution Addressing Skin Health and Wellness
Portland, OR, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As new studies reveal that 75% of Americans suffer from chronic dehydration, leading aesthetic doctor Dr. Anil Rajani introduces a science-based solution addressing both internal hydration and skin health concerns. The announcement comes as healthcare providers increasingly recognize the connection between chronic dehydration and accelerated skin aging.
ElectroGLO, developed through extensive research, represents a new approach to treating dehydration's effects on skin health. The formula combines clinically-proven hydration technology with traditional ingredients like Panax Ginseng and Bamboo Leaf Extract, historically used in Asian medicine for their therapeutic properties.
"Current research shows that traditional hydration solutions aren't adequately addressing the complex relationship between internal hydration and skin health," explains Dr. Rajani, who has over 20 years of experience in aesthetic medicine. "This gap in treatment options particularly affects patients dealing with premature aging and skin health issues."
The zero-sugar formulation includes:
- Proprietary Transport Technology for enhanced electrolyte absorption
- Himalayan Pink Salt for mineral balance
- Hyaluronic Acid and Keratin for skin structure support
- Vitamin C for collagen production support
The product, manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in the USA, is now available through www.rajanimd.com.
About Dr. Rajani: Dr. Anil Rajani is a board-certified physician specializing in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Based in Portland, he is a sought-after lecturer and trainer in advanced aesthetic procedures, known for pioneering innovative treatment approaches in skincare and aesthetics.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
RajaniMDContact
Cynthia Ferngren
310-560-5547
www.rajanimd.com
Categories