Low-Cost, High Output, Smart EV-Charging Solution for Commercial Developments with Booking, Load & Price Management Capabilities Directly Improving NOI and TAC
Introducing ChargeBay, a low-cost infrastructure + software solution especially designed for commercial developments to increase overall Net Operating Income and lower down Turn Around Costs with value-added amenities. An all-in-one solution offering EV charging infrastructure at 1/10th the cost with reservable chargers and smart-car integration using a software integration on high quality EV chargers managing operations, load management, price management, user/access control without hassle.
Tampa, FL, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ChargeBay is stepping in to address a significant gap in EV charging for commercial developments, from residential areas to retail centers and office spaces. This all-in-one solution offers EV infrastructure for these locations at a fraction of the cost typical competitors charge—aiming for a setup that’s ten times more affordable. Their chargers use UL-listed, energy-star-certified hardware, promising three times the energy efficiency of the current standard. The software manages all aspects of charger operations, from reservations and pricing to load management, optimizing costs for hosts and boosting net operating income.
ChargeBay’s story originates from a moment of inconvenience—a real problem felt firsthand by the founder, an EV user who had to compromise on travel plans due to limited charging infrastructure. Realizing that demand for EV chargers is only climbing, they dove into research and discovered shocking price barriers; a basic setup of six low-powered level 2 stations in a garage would cost around $100K due to outdated designs and infrastructure costs. This led to the ChargeBay concept, which prioritizes user needs and affordability. ChargeBay even featured as one of the top-3 early-stage startups at TechCrunch: Early-stage this year.
To refine the product, the team conducted hundreds of user interviews at high-power level 3 stations in Tampa, uncovering some frustrating truths: most users don’t have convenient options at key destinations. A surprising 80% of respondents, especially those in multi-family housing, said they lacked charging options where they live. Additionally, 60% were traveling significant distances just to access a charger, and public chargers often sit idle or are out of order. From these insights, ChargeBay developed a reservation-enabled, high-efficiency level 2 charger with user-focused features like advance booking, trip planning, and smart-car integration. Their product prioritizes convenience, reliability, and ease of use.
For property owners, ChargeBay flips the script. Many properties shy away from EV infrastructure due to cost barriers and limited returns, which ChargeBay tackles directly. Their software-driven solution transforms affordable hardware into smart, revenue-generating assets, integrating payment gateways and network capabilities that allow seamless multi-user setups. They’ve also structured a low-cost entry model with a high-revenue-sharing component, providing incentives to properties that might otherwise hesitate. Research shows that EV-friendly locations attract more customers, with 51% of users willing to pay extra for the amenity—a compelling stat for decision-makers.
Finally, ChargeBay simplifies the entire charging experience through its app, which consolidates trip planning, reservation management, and real-time activation. Users can pick their preferred payment methods, reserve a station, and get real-time updates on their vehicle’s charging progress.
