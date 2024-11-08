Q-GEMSF Coal Deposit Acquisition
Infinity Stone Ventures Corp., coal application approval for 100% of historic, third party 43-101, 80+ million tonne coal deposit in British Columbia plus historic anthracite coal occurrence in Quebec.
Vancouver, Canada, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (Q-GEMSF) (CSE-GEMS) (the “Company” or “Infinity Stone” or “GEMSF”) announces today, November 8, 2024, that a historic Coal deposit has been acquired in British Columbia, Canada.
The BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, Coal Titles has approved the Coal License Application with title number 1097569 made by Agent on behalf of the Company. BC Ministry website can be viewed at www.mtonline.gov.bc.ca/mtov/home.
The historic Coal occurrence, reports drilling of 58 holes from 2004 to 2006, with a 43-101 report commissioned and completed by Norwest Corporation with reported new resource estimate of 80.108 million tonnes combined measured and indicated resources and 35.246 million tonnes inferred resources, reference report is Hillsborough Resources Limited (2007-03-28): Technical Report, Wapiti Coal Property. The 43-101 report was commissioned by and for a third party company and completed in 2007, further drilling by the Company will be required to confirm the historic tonnages reported and coal analysis reported in 2007.
The Company also owns 100% of a historic Anthracite occurrence located on the Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec, where historic reports mentioned intercepts of 275 feet and 169 feet of hard coal as reported in GM 44950 which also outlined anthracite outcrop about 800 meters from the drill hole intercepts.
Visit www.q-gemsf.com for information.
The Board of Directors has also changed Transfer Agent to Endeavour Trust Corporation, effective date is November 10, 2024.
Investors can visit www.Q-GEMSF.com for updates.
About Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.
Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single-source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS (software as a service) solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100-per-cent interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final-use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs. The company recently announced its 100-per-cent acquisition of the Goldstone Project in Saskatchewan in the area of Ramp Metals Inc., new Gold Discovery, with the ground adjacent to Fathom Nickel Inc.; the Thor manganite occurrence located in Quebec; ground adjacent CSE-QiMC Hydrogen discovery in Quebec and ground adjacent Fission Uranium Corp and Oberon Uranium in Saskatchewan, and 100% of the Gallium project in Quebec, including Term Point Historic Artisanal gold mine located in Nunavut with reported 78.5 ounces recovered from 500 kilograms of mined material in 1928, historic Coal Deposit 80+ million tonnes located in British Columbia.
Connect with Infinity Stone
www.q-gemsf.com
Contact
Ana Laura Lopez Pineda
Interim Corporate Secretary and Director
Telephone:1-604-378-0648
analauralopezpinedamarketing@gmail.com
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Service Provider, nor any other Exchange and Related Regulation Service Provider, accepts the responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
The BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, Coal Titles has approved the Coal License Application with title number 1097569 made by Agent on behalf of the Company. BC Ministry website can be viewed at www.mtonline.gov.bc.ca/mtov/home.
The historic Coal occurrence, reports drilling of 58 holes from 2004 to 2006, with a 43-101 report commissioned and completed by Norwest Corporation with reported new resource estimate of 80.108 million tonnes combined measured and indicated resources and 35.246 million tonnes inferred resources, reference report is Hillsborough Resources Limited (2007-03-28): Technical Report, Wapiti Coal Property. The 43-101 report was commissioned by and for a third party company and completed in 2007, further drilling by the Company will be required to confirm the historic tonnages reported and coal analysis reported in 2007.
The Company also owns 100% of a historic Anthracite occurrence located on the Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec, where historic reports mentioned intercepts of 275 feet and 169 feet of hard coal as reported in GM 44950 which also outlined anthracite outcrop about 800 meters from the drill hole intercepts.
Visit www.q-gemsf.com for information.
The Board of Directors has also changed Transfer Agent to Endeavour Trust Corporation, effective date is November 10, 2024.
Investors can visit www.Q-GEMSF.com for updates.
About Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.
Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single-source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS (software as a service) solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100-per-cent interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final-use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs. The company recently announced its 100-per-cent acquisition of the Goldstone Project in Saskatchewan in the area of Ramp Metals Inc., new Gold Discovery, with the ground adjacent to Fathom Nickel Inc.; the Thor manganite occurrence located in Quebec; ground adjacent CSE-QiMC Hydrogen discovery in Quebec and ground adjacent Fission Uranium Corp and Oberon Uranium in Saskatchewan, and 100% of the Gallium project in Quebec, including Term Point Historic Artisanal gold mine located in Nunavut with reported 78.5 ounces recovered from 500 kilograms of mined material in 1928, historic Coal Deposit 80+ million tonnes located in British Columbia.
Connect with Infinity Stone
www.q-gemsf.com
Contact
Ana Laura Lopez Pineda
Interim Corporate Secretary and Director
Telephone:1-604-378-0648
analauralopezpinedamarketing@gmail.com
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Service Provider, nor any other Exchange and Related Regulation Service Provider, accepts the responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
Contact
Infinity Stone Ventures CorpContact
Ana Laura Lopez Pineda
604-378-0648
www.Q-GEMSF.com
Ana Laura Lopez Pineda
604-378-0648
www.Q-GEMSF.com
Categories