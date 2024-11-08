RIO Launches Instagram Contest for Coffee Lovers - Win a Trip to Cancun

RIO invites coffee lovers to enter its Instagram contest for a chance to win a luxury vacation: a Cancun all-inclusive resort stay, a Disney World adventure, or a 4-night cruise. To enter, create a coffee drink using RIO Barista Coffee Syrup, share a Reel, and follow their account. The Reel with the most likes by March 7, 2025, wins. The winner will be announced on March 10.