RIO Launches Instagram Contest for Coffee Lovers - Win a Trip to Cancun
RIO invites coffee lovers to enter its Instagram contest for a chance to win a luxury vacation: a Cancun all-inclusive resort stay, a Disney World adventure, or a 4-night cruise. To enter, create a coffee drink using RIO Barista Coffee Syrup, share a Reel, and follow their account. The Reel with the most likes by March 7, 2025, wins. The winner will be announced on March 10.
Prosper, TX, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RIO known for its gourmet coffee syrups, has launched an exciting Instagram contest for coffee enthusiasts. The grand prize? A luxurious trip to an all-inclusive resort in Cancun, Mexico. This contest challenges fans to get creative with RIO Barista Coffee Syrups, available in flavors like Pumpkin Spice, Gingerbread, Mocha, and Caramel, and share their coffee masterpieces.
The contest is open to U.S. residents aged 21 and over, and entries must be submitted by March 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
"This is your chance to combine creativity and coffee," said Audrey Mitchell, Spokeswoman for RIO Spirits. "Show us how you make your favorite coffee drink with RIO Barista Coffee Syrup, and you could be sipping cocktails on a beach in Cancun or enjoying another unforgettable vacation experience."
How to Enter:
- Craft your favorite coffee drink using RIO Barista Coffee Syrup.
- Share a Reel of your creation on Instagram.
- Use the hashtag #RIOBarista and tag @riocoffeesyrups.
- Follow @riocoffeesyrups to ensure your entry is visible.
The Reel with the most likes by the contest deadline wins.
Grand Prize Options:
Winners will have the choice of one of these incredible vacation packages:
Cancun All-Inclusive Resort
- Four nights at Wyndham Alltra Cancun, with all meals and drinks included.
- Airfare coverage of up to $800.
Disney World Adventure
- Four nights at Disney's All-Star Music Resort in Orlando, Florida.
- Five-day Disney World Park tickets.
Four-Night Cruise
- Balcony room on a Royal Caribbean or Carnival Cruise.
- Departures from Florida or California.
Winner Announcement:
The winner will be announced on its Instagram page on March 10, 2025.
About RIO
RIO has been a trailblazer in the beverage industry since 2005, serving international travelers with high-quality, all-natural coffee syrups. With a motto of "Flavor without compromise," RIO Spirits elevates every coffee moment, from simple brews to intricate latte creations.
For full contest details, including eligibility and prize specifics, visit riobeverages.com. Stay updated by following RIO Spirits on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and X.
Media Contact
Company Name: RIO
Contact Person: Audrey Mitchell
Email: media@riobeverages.com
Country: United States
Website: https://riobeverages.com
