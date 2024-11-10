Give the Gift of "Cringe" This Holiday Season. Introducing "The Book of Those Words" – a Fun Collection of Cringeworthy Words.
Philadelphia, PA, November 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Whether shopping for friends, family, or colleagues, this fun-sized book is sure to spark conversation and bring some unexpected humor to the holiday season.
Words like "moist," "load," and "soil" have a way of making people squirm, chuckle, or even cringe. In his latest release, "The Book of Those Words," author and branding expert Russ Napolitano delves into the humor and awkwardness behind these "cringeworthy" words. This unfiltered collection showcases a unique assortment of words that elicit strong reactions, accompanied by AI-generated artwork that brings the cringe factor to life in a fun and unexpected way.
The book is the culmination of a 10-plus-year quest to collect and highlight some of the most awkward and unintentionally hilarious words in the English language. For many, these words trigger strong facial or verbal responses when heard or spoken in conversation. Interestingly, their "cringe" appeal is not tied to their literal definitions but to the associations theyʼve developed over time. Some words sound odd, while others have metaphorical meanings that make them uncomfortable to use.
The concept for The Book of Those Words began during a client-agency strategy meeting, which took a surprising turn when the word "moist" was mentioned. "I'll never forget our client emphatically saying, 'That word is awful and makes me cringe,'" recalls Russ Napolitano. What followed was a lively conversation about everyoneʼs personal "cringeworthy" words, revealing how deeply these words resonate with people, even in professional settings. That moment sparked Russʼ mission to curate this list into something larger.
With "The Book of Those Words," Russ wanted to create more than just a collection of uncomfortable words; he aimed to craft an engaging, humorous, and visually striking conversation piece. To achieve this, each word is paired with a compelling AI-generated visual that amplifies its cringe factor, enhancing the reader's experience.
Russ Napolitano is a Partner and Creator of Opportunities at Xhilarate, a Philadelphia-based branding and design agency. "The Book of Those Words" is now available on Amazon and Kindle.
Russ Napolitano is a Partner and Creator of Opportunities at Xhilarate, a Philadelphia-based branding and design agency. "The Book of Those Words" is now available on Amazon and Kindle.
