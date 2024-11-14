Jobscope Advisory Council Discusses New Product Features and Future Direction of ERP Manufacturing Software Solution
Event format encourages attendee interaction and discussion for ERP solution.
Greenville, SC, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jobscope, Inc., who delivers a comprehensive manufacturing ERP software solution for order-driven manufacturing businesses, recently held their Advisory Council meeting that brought together client company representatives from various industries and market sectors across the country. The event format is designed to foster interactive discussions, networking, and idea sharing on best practices for using the JOBSCOPE ERP solution. Participants were given opportunities throughout the conference to provide input and ideas that help influence product direction.
Jobscope President Hank Sanders kicked off the event by reviewing Jobscope’s past, present and future. This included highlights and reviews of company, product, and client growth as well as re-emphasizing Jobscope’s ongoing commitment to product development and customer support. It was noted that Jobscope has several client companies who have been using the ERP solution since the 1980’s which points not only to the software solution’s longevity, but to its loyal user community.
The structure of the Advisory Council event places emphasis on the user experience (UX) as the JOBSCOPE product development team presented product enhancements, improvements, and development plans for the ERP tool. Dashboards and Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) were reviewed to demonstrate where analytical opportunities exist in multiple places within the system to view, track, and manage job progress. Conference attendees were given comprehensive overviews of several product enhancements including those pertaining to job management and control, project management, project tasks, purchasing, shipping and web documents. Presentations also pointed to future product developments where newly created features and functionality will be available in the next product release. JOBSCOPE’s technology platform was also discussed for the existing product and presentations were given centered on opportunities that will improve accessibility and performance for future releases.
A technology roadmap presentation was given that illustrated the product’s current platform and future direction. This included aspects of the product technology with generative AI, automation, JOBSCOPE web application program interfaces (API), integration with other systems, customer-built extensions, and data quality. Chris Simmons, Manager of IT & Corporate Administration at Van Air Systems said this after attending the presentation: “The focus on the web-based user interface for JOBSCOPE was particularly exciting as it reflects the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation.”
Participants heard presentations from their peers that demonstrated how the JOBSCOPE system is being used in various order-driven manufacturing environments. These specialized presentations provided an opportunity for peer-to-peer interaction and idea sharing. Strategic partner presentations were also given to show how the JOBSCOPE system is integrated with compatible product solutions designed to enhance the software tool while heightening the user experience. Value-add products and services are a strategic component of Jobscope’s overall solution offering for real time job costing functionality.
John Kirschner, Director of IT for Allen Industries summed up the event with his thoughts by stating: “I really enjoyed more of the one-on-one conversations with everyone from Jobscope as well as the general group discussions. The Technology Roadmap presentation along with the recap of current and future versions of the JOBSCOPE system were very beneficial. We appreciated the relaxed setting which meant we were not overwhelmed with the pressure of a tight schedule and worrying about making it to the next session. This allowed us to meet other JOBSCOPE users and learn how they use the system in their businesses.”
About Jobscope
For over 40 years, Jobscope has been the leader in Manufacturing ERP Software with a focus on the Engineer to Order, Make to Order, Job Shop, Industrial Machinery, Project Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, Aviation Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and Government Contractor markets. The JOBSCOPEâ ERP software with its robust MRP and CRM functionality allows companies to reduce job-cost and inventories, lower labor and material costs, increase profitability and cash flow, improve job completions and on-time deliveries, and improve MRP and communications across all operations. Thousands of order driven businesses with locations worldwide depend on JOBSCOPE. For more information, visit jobscope.com.
About Jobscope
Contact
William Russell
800-443-5794
www.jobscope.com
