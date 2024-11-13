Google Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Google, a global leader in technology and sustainability, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Google, a global leader in technology and sustainability, has joined as a Founding Member.
“We are excited to welcome Google as a key partner for the Texas Nuclear Alliance,” said Reed Clay, president of TNA. “Google’s forward-thinking approach to innovative energy solutions for the nation’s rapid technology and economic growth aligns with our goal of ensuring Texas remains at the forefront of energy leadership, including and especially with the coming nuclear power resurgence.”
“Texas, and our country, stands on the precipice of major upward economic growth. And at Google, we are committed to ensuring that our collective economic growth is also catalytic towards developing the solutions and technologies needed to reliably decarbonize our electricity system,” said Caroline Golin, PhD Global Head of Energy Market Development and Innovation, Google. “We know that nuclear power is critical to realizing a clean, flourishing economy but more work is needed to align market structures, business models, and policies. This is why we are joining the Texas Nuclear Alliance. So we can work together with critical stakeholders to drive the solutions necessary to scale nuclear power in Texas.”
About Google
Google has called Texas home since 2007. Earlier this year, Google announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in Texas to support its cloud and data center infrastructure and help meet growing demand for Google Cloud and AI, and other digital products and services that people and organizations use every day, such as Search, Maps, and Workspace. To date, Google has brought over 2,800 MW of new clean energy to Texas, exceeding the power requirements for its operations in the state.
In 2017, Google became the first major company to match 100% of its annual electricity consumption on a global basis, with renewable energy, which it has achieved every year since. Google is pursuing an ambitious goal to run its data centers and office campuses on 24/7 carbon-free energy on every grid where it operates.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Google
Chris Mussett
Press@google.com
