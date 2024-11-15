Area Insurance Professional Receives “Noble Achievement Award”
Springfield, MO, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Neil Bruce Porter Receives Highest Honorary Award from American Equity, a Top Fixed Index Annuity Provider
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, a leading issuer of fixed index and fixed rate annuities, announces Neil Bruce Porter, President, Advisor, and Founder of The Resource Center Inc., in Springfield, Mo., earns one of their most prestigious distinctions: Noble Achievement Award.
This award recognizes Porter’s exemplary service and dedication to his clients, and his contributions to the insurance industry and local community. He joins an elite group of American Equity field partners who have received this honor and is among fewer than 20 Noble Achievement Award recipients out of more than 28,000 agents licensed with American Equity.
“Congratulations on being recognized with the Noble Achievement Award,” said Jeff Lorenzen, chief executive officer of American Equity. “Your success is a testament not only to your hard work and dedication but also to the exceptional person you are. It’s clear that your character and integrity shine just as brightly as your professional achievements.”
Porter is a dedicated family man, having been married for 23 years to the love of his life Deb Gilmore. They are proud parents of four children and grandparents to two wonderful grandchildren. Porter is a well-respected professional with four decades of experience in insurance and financial services. With a strong leadership background, he currently leads a team of 15 associates at The Resource Center, where he is committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals.
As a man of faith, Porter is an active member of Fellowship Bible Church in Rogersville, Mo., where he participates in various church activities and community outreach. His commitment to giving back to the community is reflected in his support for several local charities, including Help Give Hope, CASA, Southwest Industries Foundation / Sheltered Workshop, The Gathering Tree, Victory Mission, CARE to Learn, and Shepards Staff.
Porter’s life is a testament to his dedication to his family, faith, associates, and community service.
About The Resource Center
The Resource Center is an independent insurance and financial services firm that utilizes a variety of investment and insurance products to provide, "Simple Solutions in a Complex World." Investment advisory services are offered only by duly registered individuals through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM). AEWM and The Resource Center Inc., are not affiliated companies. For more information, please visit www.resourcecenterinc.com.
About American Equity
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their contract owners. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.
