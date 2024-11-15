Elisabeth Bernhardt Selected as a VIP For the Winter Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
San Diego, CA, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elisabeth Bernhardt of San Diego, California has been selected as a VIP for the winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of graphic design/printing/marketing.
About Elisabeth Bernhardt
Elisabeth Bernhardt is the business owner of Imagine Design & Graphics. Located in San Diego, California, the company serves clients nationwide. It is a full-service printing and graphic design studio specializing in all print marketing collateral such as business cards, menus, invitations, magnets, and other promotional materials to direct mail marketing (+ eddm®), and high-quality headshot prints for models & actors.
With over 15 years’ experience, Bernhardt is a creative designer/operations professional who has helped countless independently owned franchises, businesses and individuals with logos, business cards, forms, postcards, large format, and other branded supporting collateral.
In addition to her current VIP honor, Bernhardt was previously a VIP for P.O.W.E.R.’s summer 2024 issue.
Elie earned a B.A.in graphic design from San Diego University and received a Digital Design Diploma from The Art Institutes. She is skilled in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign.
For more information visit: https://imaginedesigngraphics.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Elisabeth Bernhardt
Elisabeth Bernhardt is the business owner of Imagine Design & Graphics. Located in San Diego, California, the company serves clients nationwide. It is a full-service printing and graphic design studio specializing in all print marketing collateral such as business cards, menus, invitations, magnets, and other promotional materials to direct mail marketing (+ eddm®), and high-quality headshot prints for models & actors.
With over 15 years’ experience, Bernhardt is a creative designer/operations professional who has helped countless independently owned franchises, businesses and individuals with logos, business cards, forms, postcards, large format, and other branded supporting collateral.
In addition to her current VIP honor, Bernhardt was previously a VIP for P.O.W.E.R.’s summer 2024 issue.
Elie earned a B.A.in graphic design from San Diego University and received a Digital Design Diploma from The Art Institutes. She is skilled in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign.
For more information visit: https://imaginedesigngraphics.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories