Stephanie E. Strawbridge Named a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Cleveland, OH, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie E. Strawbridge of Cleveland, Ohio has been named a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of funeral services. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Stephanie E. Strawbridge
Stephanie Strawbridge is a funeral director, entrepreneur, author, and travel professional. For over 25 years she has owned the Strawbridge Memorial Chapel, a funeral home in Cleveland, Ohio and is responsible for offering comfort and compassion to families and overseeing all funeral services and staff.
In early 2008, the Strawbridge family was dealt a traumatic blow that turned into a blessing in disguise when Stephanie, her mom, and grandma were laid off from their place of employment. Strawbridge took this obstacle and turned it into a blessing. She and her family worked tirelessly to form Strawbridge Memorial Chapel and in late 2008, it became the first funeral home in the City of Cleveland to be established by an African American woman. Strawbridge is passionate about her work and feels honored to be able to serve the families in her community. “This business is more than a career to me; it's a ministry,” said Strawbridge.
Also an author, Strawbridge has written; “You’re Gone; Now What?: Everything 'They” Didn’t Tell You About Planning a Funeral'.” She also has an eBook entitled “Intimacy Beyond the Bedroom” which talks about deepening intimacy in your relationships. As an independent travel professional, her mission is to empower individuals; teaching them how they too can transform their passion for travel and adventure into a prosperous lifestyle and career.
Strawbridge is very active in her community. She serves as the board vice president of the Mt. Pleasant NOW Development Corporation. She is affiliated with the Embalmers Association of Cleveland, and the Buckeye State Funeral Directors & Embalmers Association. Stephanie is a member of the Greater Cleveland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., El Hasa Court No. 47 (DOI-PHA), Bethel Chapter No. 58 Order of the Eastern Star, and still has a lifetime bond with her Kappa Sweetheart sisters from Central State University (Delta Zeta Chapter).
Recognized for her many achievements, Strawbridge was selected as Business Woman of the Month by Iota Phi Lambda and honored by Who's Who in Black Cleveland multiple times. As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., Strawbridge has previously received the Lifetime Achievement Award, was featured on P.O.W.E.R. Talk Radio, and was selected as a Woman of the Month for May 2021. P.O.W.E.R. also showcased her on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square.
Stephanie obtained a B.S. in Business Management from Central State University in 1992 as an honors graduate. She has worked in and around the funeral industry since 1989 and became a Licensed Funeral Director in 2007.
In her spare time, Stephanie enjoys reading, singing karaoke, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
For further information, visit www.strawbridgememorialchapel.com and https://funeralpreneur.com/,and https://linktr.ee/iamsstrawbridge.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
