Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Cit-e-Net LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging existing legacy systems with new functionality for enhanced public service.
Bergenfield, NJ, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Insync Municipal Systems, Inc., a full-service technology solutions provider for municipalities and municipally owned utilities and Cit-e-Net LLC, a premier provider of internet-based solutions encompassing website development and modular interactive e-government applications bringing local government, residents, and community businesses together, today announced a strategic relationship.
The alliance brings together extraordinary application and data solutions, expertly designed for leveraging data with new portal-based functionality and interoperability with existing legacy systems. Coupled with outstanding local sales and support, this Strategic Alliance makes municipal and governmental functioning more efficient and cost effective for taxpayers.
Focus is on enhancing existing data sources and systems with ease of use and maintenance for even non-technical and resource limited facilities.
Insync Municipal System’s reputation for reliable, professional consulting services, coupled with experience in application development, offer a unique opportunity for expanding the scope and services of the Cit-e-Net product line.
“Our focus on making technology work for our clients, who are the most respected and prestigious public servants and private executives, can benefit municipalities across the State” said Michael A. Licameli, president of Insync Municipal Systems. “Blending quality software products with attentive support, while serving the worthy cause of enhancing corporate and governmental operations, makes this a winning combination. Add our expertise in Core Wedge Computing approach, making data integrations easier within existing systems, layering enhanced features, functionality and generating results and analytics between desperate systems, and you have a winning formula for success.”
Richard Mauro, CEO and President of Cit-e-Net, expressed confidence in the alliance’s expanding of his systems technology to all governmental functions. “With over thirty years of experience designing software for government, enhanced now with the resources of over a dozen additional individuals, we are dedicated to providing technology that is second to none for the municipal community in New Jersey,” he said. “Administrators, Department and Agency heads now have a proven resource for information in real-time, providing new efficiencies and accuracy, conforming to the strict standards of data integrity and security municipalities demand.”
Their executives will be attending the New Jersey League of Municipalities on November 19, 2024 through November 21, 2024 held in Atlantic City New Jersey and will be available for consultation.
About Cit-e-Net
Originally founded to provide web site development and interactive on-line services to municipalities for their residents. Residents receive improved and easier access to city hall, while municipal governments achieve a greater degree of efficiency and timeliness in conducting the daily operations of government. Their Payment Processing Solutions transact volume in excess of $1.5 Billion per year. Cit-e-Net’s development staff brings a combined 50+ years of experience working with Internet applications, computer systems and government solutions to every project.
For more information, call 973-492-0363, e-mail info@cit-e.net or visit www.Corporate.Cit-e.Net.
About Insync Municipal Systems
A wholly owned entity of Insync Innovations, Inc. and provider of complete technology services Insync has become the “in-house computer department” for many municipalities, businesses, schools and non-profit organizations, allowing organizations to stay focused on core businesses and missions while leveraging today’s complex mix of technology. Services include private cloud and co-location, sales, support and installation of software and hardware, network design and maintenance, and all consulting and support services. In addition, Insync builds custom database applications that have become the foundation for successful businesses.
For more information call 201-313-7999, e-mail to Invest@RealBusinessContinuity.com or visit www.InsyncInnovations.com.
The alliance brings together extraordinary application and data solutions, expertly designed for leveraging data with new portal-based functionality and interoperability with existing legacy systems. Coupled with outstanding local sales and support, this Strategic Alliance makes municipal and governmental functioning more efficient and cost effective for taxpayers.
Focus is on enhancing existing data sources and systems with ease of use and maintenance for even non-technical and resource limited facilities.
Insync Municipal System’s reputation for reliable, professional consulting services, coupled with experience in application development, offer a unique opportunity for expanding the scope and services of the Cit-e-Net product line.
“Our focus on making technology work for our clients, who are the most respected and prestigious public servants and private executives, can benefit municipalities across the State” said Michael A. Licameli, president of Insync Municipal Systems. “Blending quality software products with attentive support, while serving the worthy cause of enhancing corporate and governmental operations, makes this a winning combination. Add our expertise in Core Wedge Computing approach, making data integrations easier within existing systems, layering enhanced features, functionality and generating results and analytics between desperate systems, and you have a winning formula for success.”
Richard Mauro, CEO and President of Cit-e-Net, expressed confidence in the alliance’s expanding of his systems technology to all governmental functions. “With over thirty years of experience designing software for government, enhanced now with the resources of over a dozen additional individuals, we are dedicated to providing technology that is second to none for the municipal community in New Jersey,” he said. “Administrators, Department and Agency heads now have a proven resource for information in real-time, providing new efficiencies and accuracy, conforming to the strict standards of data integrity and security municipalities demand.”
Their executives will be attending the New Jersey League of Municipalities on November 19, 2024 through November 21, 2024 held in Atlantic City New Jersey and will be available for consultation.
About Cit-e-Net
Originally founded to provide web site development and interactive on-line services to municipalities for their residents. Residents receive improved and easier access to city hall, while municipal governments achieve a greater degree of efficiency and timeliness in conducting the daily operations of government. Their Payment Processing Solutions transact volume in excess of $1.5 Billion per year. Cit-e-Net’s development staff brings a combined 50+ years of experience working with Internet applications, computer systems and government solutions to every project.
For more information, call 973-492-0363, e-mail info@cit-e.net or visit www.Corporate.Cit-e.Net.
About Insync Municipal Systems
A wholly owned entity of Insync Innovations, Inc. and provider of complete technology services Insync has become the “in-house computer department” for many municipalities, businesses, schools and non-profit organizations, allowing organizations to stay focused on core businesses and missions while leveraging today’s complex mix of technology. Services include private cloud and co-location, sales, support and installation of software and hardware, network design and maintenance, and all consulting and support services. In addition, Insync builds custom database applications that have become the foundation for successful businesses.
For more information call 201-313-7999, e-mail to Invest@RealBusinessContinuity.com or visit www.InsyncInnovations.com.
Contact
Insync Innovations, Inc.Contact
Michael A. Licameli
201-313-7999
www.insyncinnovations.com
Michael A. Licameli
201-313-7999
www.insyncinnovations.com
Categories