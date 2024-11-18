Discovery Revealed in New Book Just Released by The Oaklea Press Has the Potential to Extend the Human Lifespan
Discovery by a PhD and credentialed laboratory scientist about the amnio acid glycine could add years of good health to the lives of those who suffer, or potentially might suffer, from inflammation associated with disorders such as arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.
Richmond, VA, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Oaklea Press has just released a book by Joel Brind, a Yale graduate and PhD in basic medical science from NYU, entitled The Glycine Miracle: The Science of Living Long and Free from Inflammation. According to the book’s publisher, Stephen Hawley Martin, what Dr. Brind reveals has the potential to have a significantly positive effect on the health and lifespan of millions of humans alive today.
Martin said, “According the the Centers for Disease Control, life expectancy at birth increased from 47.3 years in 1900 to 78.7 years in 2010. No doubt one reason is that every so often a scientific discovery like penicillin or the Salk vaccine comes along that creates a big difference. It appears that what Dr. Brind has discovered about the amino acid glycine has similar potential.”
A laboratory researcher and biology professor at the City University of NY for 34 years, teaching human biology to pre-med students and non-science majors alike, Dr Brind has authored or co-authored dozens of scientific papers. These include a 2019 study with the National Institute on Aging, showing longer life in mice fed supplemental glycine. His 17 years of research on this amino acid has revealed to him that due to the typical Western diet, most Americans suffer from an insufficient level of glycine, and this has resulted in a misunderstanding by the medical community of the natural function of inflammation as a proper response to injury. Dr Brind has found that bodies in the glycine-deficient state typically develop inappropriate or excessive - and sometimes fatal - inflammation in response to a variety of physical or chemical stresses or injuries or infections, leading to chronic inflammation and ultimately resulting in disorders such as arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. His research has made clear to him that in reality inflammation is only a natural function of the immune system as a first response to infection and that taking an adequate supplement of glycine daily can mitigate, and often eliminate, the inappropriate inflammation the body creates, which can result in a longer and healthier life.
The Glycine Miracle: The Science of Living Long and Free from Inflammation is available from Amazon as a Kindle ebook for $6.95, in trade paperback for $16.95, and in casebound hardcover for $26.95.
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and has more than 200 books in print.
