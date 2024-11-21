Your 10 to 100 Million-Dollar Road Map: Achieve Profit, Purpose, Time Freedom, and Integrity in Your Professional Practice
Unblinded proudly presents "Go Unblinded Live," a transformative event on December 12, 2024, at the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands. This immersive experience will equip professionals with the Unblinded Formula to achieve exponential business growth with integrity. Special guests include Dan Fleyshman, who scaled $9.5M at 19, and Darren Prince, agent to icons like Magic Johnson.
Paramus, NJ, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Unblinded, a mission-driven enterprise dedicated to consulting, training, and coaching professionals and other business-people who want to control their own income, master the superpower of group influence, determine what to point it at, and overcome their fear to heart-centeredly and integrously deploy it, is thrilled to announce "Go Unblinded Live," an exclusive, game-changing event taking place at the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands. This unparalleled one-day immersion will equip visionary leaders with the Group Influence Mastery needed to create seismic shifts in their businesses and the world, transforming everyday meetings, speaking engagements, and presentations into platforms for exponential growth and impact.
Over the course of this transformative 10-hour immersion, participants will dive deep into the Unblinded Formula—mastering not only the ability to move rooms and auditoriums but, more importantly, to inspire action with integrity. This event is designed to turn everyday interactions into true opportunities for impact and actualization.
Revolutionizing Professional Growth with Industry Leaders
Joining Sean Callagy, Unblinded Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, is Andrea Cataneo, renowned as “The Deal Attorney.” As the co-chair of the National Investment Banking Association Board of Directors and an expert who has taken over 200 companies public through seven different avenues, Andrea brings unparalleled strategic brilliance to the stage. Andrea shares, "I have seen my bottom line double since joining Unblinded, which is exciting, to say the least. But one of the things I cannot wait for is watching Sean speak. I believe Sean is the most masterful speaker, trainer, and integrous leader on the planet. I have seen thousands of presentations from some of the brightest minds on Wall Street and in the finance sector, and most were fantastic; Sean, though, is not just fantastic. He is mind-blowing. The way he moves a room is incredible; it is something you must see and experience live!"
Sean Callagy explains, "The world of professional and personal development, while mostly well-intentioned, is also very broken. An excited vision is only the beginning. Our outcome for Go Unblinded is the how-to: masterfully execute on our heart-centered, purpose-filled visions for logical professionals, enthused startup entrepreneurs, celebrities, masters of scaled businesses, and everyone at every level in between."
Sean Callagy continued and is thrilled to announce that Dan Fleyshman will be joining him on stage at this life-changing event. He spoke about Dan, saying, "At just 19 years old, Dan licensed his apparel for $9.5 million—a stunning achievement that set the stage for a career of extraordinary impact. From angel investing in 43 companies to hosting 53 'Elevator Night' events and transforming industries with his agency, 'Elevator Studio,' managing over $60 million in influencer campaigns, Dan’s accomplishments are a testament to his unmatched vision and innovation."
Dan’s excitement for this event is infectious. He said, "I am truly excited to have the power of Sean Callagy’s team and the Unblinded guests to help Trina’s Kids Foundation provide toys to families throughout New Jersey,” says Fleyshman, whose remarkable journey inspires and uplifts all who meet him.
Sean was also thrilled with another guest and stated, "I am deeply honored to bring Darren Prince, CEO of Prince Marketing Group, to the stage—a self-made millionaire and legendary sports and entertainment agent who represents icons like Magic Johnson, Hulk Hogan, Chevy Chase, David Goggins, and many others," says Sean Callagy. "From starting his first company, Baseball Card City, at just fourteen and selling it for a million dollars to founding Prince of Cards, specializing in celebrity endorsements and autographs, Darren’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary. His work with legends like the late Muhammad Ali and Smokin’ Joe Frazier underscores his unparalleled influence in the industry."
Darren exclaimed this about the Unblinded team: "I can’t thank Sean, Fernando, and Andrea enough for their support of my Aiming High Foundation. It’s been a blessing through Heart of Influence and their sustainable giving platform that we can further help those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues to recover and have the life they deserve.”
Lance McGee, principal at Energy Solutions and a heart-centered, growth-minded leader, expresses his awe: "Sean has changed my truth and my certainty in ways I can’t even communicate. I used to earn 10 to 12 monthly contracts, and now I get 17 to 20 contracts weekly. Learning about group influence through Sean Callagy and Unblinded, my business has experienced unprecedented success that required scaling on a massive level. It’s not just about knowing what to say in a room full of people. It’s about leading them with integrity and creating action that moves the needle.”
Loretta Wetzel, a prominent family entrepreneur and authority on healthy relationships and families through business, shares, "Understanding group influence has been the key to unlocking new levels of growth in my business. I’ve learned how to inspire individuals and entire audiences to act with integrity and purpose. This event is set to be one of the most enriching experiences yet—an opportunity to connect, learn, and have fun in a beautiful setting, all while learning from someone who consistently shows me so many new things. Sean's mastery is remarkable."
Insights from Unblinded Co-Founders
Fernando Valencia, Unblinded Co-founder and winner of the Beacon Award for the most impactful immigrant in the United States, has trained thousands of top executives, attorneys, accountants, and financial service providers. He states, "Sean Callagy is not just a master of influence; he embodies the essence of what it means to lead with integrity. This event will undoubtedly propel professionals to new heights of success and fulfillment. The synergy we're creating here is a powerful force that will drive exponential growth for everyone involved."
Adam Gugino, Unblinded Co-founder who previously took a company from three to seven hundred and fifty million in revenue by building a team from one to five hundred, along the way being one of INC. magazine's top 500 fastest-growing privately held companies in the nation three years in a row, and one of INC. magazine's best places to work. Adam emphasizes the impact of the event. He said, “The beauty of group influence is that it multiplies impact exponentially. With Sean's guidance, we've developed a formula that transforms businesses and lives. Go Unblinded Live is the culmination of our mission to empower professionals to achieve unprecedented results while maintaining integrity at every step."
Event Details:
Location: Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands, 650 Terrace Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Date and Time: December 12, 2024, from 9 AM to 9 PM
Tickets: Early registration is strongly advised to secure participation in this exclusive event.
- Registration For tickets and more information, please visit https://gounblinded.com/.
Contact:
Nicole Maiello
Chief of Staff, Magic, and Fun at Callagy Law
Email: nmaiello@callagylaw.com
Phone: 201-261-1700
gounblinded.com/
Over the course of this transformative 10-hour immersion, participants will dive deep into the Unblinded Formula—mastering not only the ability to move rooms and auditoriums but, more importantly, to inspire action with integrity. This event is designed to turn everyday interactions into true opportunities for impact and actualization.
Revolutionizing Professional Growth with Industry Leaders
Joining Sean Callagy, Unblinded Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, is Andrea Cataneo, renowned as “The Deal Attorney.” As the co-chair of the National Investment Banking Association Board of Directors and an expert who has taken over 200 companies public through seven different avenues, Andrea brings unparalleled strategic brilliance to the stage. Andrea shares, "I have seen my bottom line double since joining Unblinded, which is exciting, to say the least. But one of the things I cannot wait for is watching Sean speak. I believe Sean is the most masterful speaker, trainer, and integrous leader on the planet. I have seen thousands of presentations from some of the brightest minds on Wall Street and in the finance sector, and most were fantastic; Sean, though, is not just fantastic. He is mind-blowing. The way he moves a room is incredible; it is something you must see and experience live!"
Sean Callagy explains, "The world of professional and personal development, while mostly well-intentioned, is also very broken. An excited vision is only the beginning. Our outcome for Go Unblinded is the how-to: masterfully execute on our heart-centered, purpose-filled visions for logical professionals, enthused startup entrepreneurs, celebrities, masters of scaled businesses, and everyone at every level in between."
Sean Callagy continued and is thrilled to announce that Dan Fleyshman will be joining him on stage at this life-changing event. He spoke about Dan, saying, "At just 19 years old, Dan licensed his apparel for $9.5 million—a stunning achievement that set the stage for a career of extraordinary impact. From angel investing in 43 companies to hosting 53 'Elevator Night' events and transforming industries with his agency, 'Elevator Studio,' managing over $60 million in influencer campaigns, Dan’s accomplishments are a testament to his unmatched vision and innovation."
Dan’s excitement for this event is infectious. He said, "I am truly excited to have the power of Sean Callagy’s team and the Unblinded guests to help Trina’s Kids Foundation provide toys to families throughout New Jersey,” says Fleyshman, whose remarkable journey inspires and uplifts all who meet him.
Sean was also thrilled with another guest and stated, "I am deeply honored to bring Darren Prince, CEO of Prince Marketing Group, to the stage—a self-made millionaire and legendary sports and entertainment agent who represents icons like Magic Johnson, Hulk Hogan, Chevy Chase, David Goggins, and many others," says Sean Callagy. "From starting his first company, Baseball Card City, at just fourteen and selling it for a million dollars to founding Prince of Cards, specializing in celebrity endorsements and autographs, Darren’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary. His work with legends like the late Muhammad Ali and Smokin’ Joe Frazier underscores his unparalleled influence in the industry."
Darren exclaimed this about the Unblinded team: "I can’t thank Sean, Fernando, and Andrea enough for their support of my Aiming High Foundation. It’s been a blessing through Heart of Influence and their sustainable giving platform that we can further help those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues to recover and have the life they deserve.”
Lance McGee, principal at Energy Solutions and a heart-centered, growth-minded leader, expresses his awe: "Sean has changed my truth and my certainty in ways I can’t even communicate. I used to earn 10 to 12 monthly contracts, and now I get 17 to 20 contracts weekly. Learning about group influence through Sean Callagy and Unblinded, my business has experienced unprecedented success that required scaling on a massive level. It’s not just about knowing what to say in a room full of people. It’s about leading them with integrity and creating action that moves the needle.”
Loretta Wetzel, a prominent family entrepreneur and authority on healthy relationships and families through business, shares, "Understanding group influence has been the key to unlocking new levels of growth in my business. I’ve learned how to inspire individuals and entire audiences to act with integrity and purpose. This event is set to be one of the most enriching experiences yet—an opportunity to connect, learn, and have fun in a beautiful setting, all while learning from someone who consistently shows me so many new things. Sean's mastery is remarkable."
Insights from Unblinded Co-Founders
Fernando Valencia, Unblinded Co-founder and winner of the Beacon Award for the most impactful immigrant in the United States, has trained thousands of top executives, attorneys, accountants, and financial service providers. He states, "Sean Callagy is not just a master of influence; he embodies the essence of what it means to lead with integrity. This event will undoubtedly propel professionals to new heights of success and fulfillment. The synergy we're creating here is a powerful force that will drive exponential growth for everyone involved."
Adam Gugino, Unblinded Co-founder who previously took a company from three to seven hundred and fifty million in revenue by building a team from one to five hundred, along the way being one of INC. magazine's top 500 fastest-growing privately held companies in the nation three years in a row, and one of INC. magazine's best places to work. Adam emphasizes the impact of the event. He said, “The beauty of group influence is that it multiplies impact exponentially. With Sean's guidance, we've developed a formula that transforms businesses and lives. Go Unblinded Live is the culmination of our mission to empower professionals to achieve unprecedented results while maintaining integrity at every step."
Event Details:
Location: Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands, 650 Terrace Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Date and Time: December 12, 2024, from 9 AM to 9 PM
Tickets: Early registration is strongly advised to secure participation in this exclusive event.
- Registration For tickets and more information, please visit https://gounblinded.com/.
Contact:
Nicole Maiello
Chief of Staff, Magic, and Fun at Callagy Law
Email: nmaiello@callagylaw.com
Phone: 201-261-1700
gounblinded.com/
Contact
Unblinded/Callagy LawContact
Nicole Maiello
201-261-1700
unblindedmastery.com
Nicole Maiello
201-261-1700
unblindedmastery.com
Categories