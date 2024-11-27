Minnie Rose and Melissa Meyers Team Up to Launch Heartfelt Collection Benefiting Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
New York, NY, November 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Minnie Rose is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Melissa Meyers, founder of The Glow Girl, that combines style with a powerful cause. This partnership began with a heartfelt message on social media that quickly blossomed into a meaningful connection. Minnie Rose founder Lisa Shaller-Goldberg was moved when Meyers shared her story of calling a hummingbird in her garden "Mom", a symbol of her late mother. To their surprise, both Lisa and Melissa had lost their mothers to pancreatic cancer, and both found solace in seeing hummingbirds as symbols of their mother's spirits. This shared belief became the inspiration for their collaboration, intertwining love, loss, and hope into each piece.
Together, they collaborated on two special pieces: a cashmere cropped cardigan and a crew neck pullover, both with a Swarovski hummingbird embellishment. Known for its commitment to luxury knitwear, this collaboration aims to raise awareness and funds to support fighting pancreatic cancer. A portion of the sales of these styles will go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).
"This collaboration is a tribute to our mothers and a testament to the bonds that unite us," says Shaller-Goldberg. "Through each piece, we hope to bring comfort, style, and meaning to others, while making a tangible impact in the fight against pancreatic cancer." The Minnie Rose x Glow Girl collaboration will be available online and select specialty stores, inviting customers to support a beautiful cause with every purchase. By blending fashion with philanthropy, this partnership hopes to make a lasting difference in both style and purpose.
About Minnie Rose Minnie Rose is a luxury brand founded by Lisa Shaller-Goldberg, dedicated to timeless design, high-quality craftsmanship, and meaningful collaborations that support important causes.
About the Glow Girl Melissa Meyers, known as The Glow Girl, is a lifestyle expert and influencer dedicated to helping others live with style and purpose. Her platform focuses on beauty, wellness, and embracing life's meaningful connection.
For more information, please visit www.minnierose.com
