Craig D. Butler Scholarship Hosts Silent Auction for High School Seniors
Make a Bid for a Great Cause at the 2nd Annual "In it to BID it!" Fundraising Auction
Philadelphia, PA, December 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- What: Craig D. Butler Scholarship's 2nd Annual "In it to BID it" Silent Auction will be held virtually beginning February 28, 2025, starting at 9:00 am with bids ending March 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm.
100% of the proceeds benefit the 2025 Craig D. Butler Scholarship Award, an inaugural scholarship awarded to high school seniors in Philadelphia, PA, and Camden County, NJ. Bid on exclusive experiences from local sponsors including Wawa, Sabrina's Cafe, Urban Air, Beat the Bomb Philadelphia, and many more.
When and Where: Registration of the event will take place in person at Girard College on MLK Day on Jan 20, 2025, or at the following link https://givebutter.com/c/cdbscholar
Who: The public is invited to take part in this tax-deductible event. Participants can view the auction by clicking the link but registration is needed to place bids.
Why: Located in Philadelphia, PA, the Craig D. Butler (CDB) Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit memorial scholarship honoring the life of Craig D. Butler after he was shot and murdered by a 14-year-old in 1999. CDB Scholarships’ mission is to provide financial assistance to African American high school seniors in pursuit of higher education in the aftermath of gun violence. Their cardinal principle is ensuring that college-bound students from underserved populations are not economically disadvantaged from receiving a quality education.
100% of the proceeds benefit the 2025 Craig D. Butler Scholarship Award, an inaugural scholarship awarded to high school seniors in Philadelphia, PA, and Camden County, NJ. Bid on exclusive experiences from local sponsors including Wawa, Sabrina's Cafe, Urban Air, Beat the Bomb Philadelphia, and many more.
When and Where: Registration of the event will take place in person at Girard College on MLK Day on Jan 20, 2025, or at the following link https://givebutter.com/c/cdbscholar
Who: The public is invited to take part in this tax-deductible event. Participants can view the auction by clicking the link but registration is needed to place bids.
Why: Located in Philadelphia, PA, the Craig D. Butler (CDB) Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit memorial scholarship honoring the life of Craig D. Butler after he was shot and murdered by a 14-year-old in 1999. CDB Scholarships’ mission is to provide financial assistance to African American high school seniors in pursuit of higher education in the aftermath of gun violence. Their cardinal principle is ensuring that college-bound students from underserved populations are not economically disadvantaged from receiving a quality education.
Contact
Craig D. Butler Scholarship FoundationContact
Khadijah Butler
(267) 362-9082
www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cdbscholarship
Khadijah Butler
(267) 362-9082
www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cdbscholarship
Categories