Garden Glamour by Duchess Designs Unveils Exquisite, Redesigned Website to Inspire and Celebrate an Artful, Entertaining Lifestyle
The redesigned Garden Glamour by Duchess Designs website offers the most beautiful experience to discover how to elevate an artful, inspiring lifestyle brimming with gardens, cocktail culture, tablescapes, and books.
New York, NY, November 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The most beautiful website redesign is ready for her close up.
The long-awaited custom redesign of lifestyle blog Garden Glamour by Duchess Designs is officially launched.
"It’s so very exciting to finally realize the artful, glamorous look that I am proud to share," said author, writer, artist, and blogger, Leeann Lavin.
The website features a stylish palette, preserving the brand identity while improving design elements that boost the reader’s experience and best showcases the expanded spectrum of lifestyle category topics that enrich the content; optimized to make it easier to navigate.
"I wanted the new site to captivate and delight - to be a better expression of my Garden Glamour by Duchess Designs brand - to create and showcase beauty, naturally. But also, as a self-professed philomath, to bring new creative ideas, and experiences to be explored and rendered as life-enhancing for my readers. And ultimately, to Inspire," Leeann added.
Inspiration is what makes Garden Glamour different from other blogs.
The blog aims to elevate and inspire the aesthete who pursues artful living.
The revamp offers a holistic, clean, sophisticated design. And a decidedly feminine vibe…
The Layout
"I’ve been blogging successfully for just shy of two decades," Leeann explained. "While retaining the moody, sultry, 'little black dress' fashion it always had, the updated look is chic, clean, prettier, and yes, captivating," she added.
The Duchess Design logo is prominently featured, as an homage borrowed from her British garden ancestor’s London wedding certificate.
In terms of the overall layout and interface - because the author is a visual artist and a published author, bibliophile, and voracious reader, she explained that she wanted to build off those brand elements; creating a kind of dreamy, emotional functionality for the blog audience while at the same time, summoning a nurturing, shared community, presented as Chapters:
The Art of the Garden - designs, horticulture, & garden events
The Art of the Garnish - (playing off of one of Leeann's published book’s titles)
The Art of Gathering - tablescapes & barscapes
Duchess Reads - book reviews for NetGalley and Goodreads in addition to Leeann's collection of published books.
Ladies Who Lunch Conversations - Interviews with the inspiring women from her monthly videocast
Duchess: Death Doula - sharing the important journey of grieving and the human experience
New categories include Duchess Picks because so many folks asked the author where she sources things for her tablescapes and/or garden designs, she decided to provide links and a gallery of products and accessories as a courtesy to readers.
The Duchess Shop offers a convenient way to purchase her hand-painted water color cocktail napkin designs that are created as an homage to the Ladies Who Lunch Conversation guests, with a portion of the sales going to their chosen causes and foundations.
Implementing the web redesign is the recognized talent, creative designer, brand advocate, and e-commerce strategist with an unwavering dedication to customer service: Katy Nedwick from Making Shapes.
Leeann explained that right from the start, Katy “got it.”
"She was able to listen, inculcate and, unleashed, work her magic," Leeann noted.
The web designer and brand strategist Katy Nedwick commented: "From our very first call, I knew working with Leeann would be a rewarding experience. I was immediately drawn to her vision and excited to help her bring cohesion to the diverse topics she writes about, transforming them into a beautifully unified brand. Her impeccable taste, attention to detail, and strong aesthetic sense made the creative process seamless and inspiring. What started as a client relationship has grown into a meaningful connection—I’m grateful we’ve become long-distance friends and look forward to our regular chats. Leeann is a treasure and collaborating with her has been a true privilege."
The Garden Glamour blog features Seasonal garden designs, horticulture tips, new plant introductions, best practices. Seasonal and Holiday Tablescape designs, Barscapes, Cocktails and their Garden-to-Glass glamorous Garnishes…
As described on the home page, "There is inspiration all around us, all you’ve got to do is look,” Elizabeth Taylor said.
The new design pays homage to the Garden Glamour's potent blog legacy ~ including all the older blog posts, too. Readers can find them on the site just by scrolling back and using the search function.
And now, Leeann is open once again to guest bloggers and collaborators.
Leeann added, "I look forward to a delicious, beautiful, glamorous future, writing and reporting on design trends, book reviews, and more ~ hoping readers looking for inspiration do sign on to Stay Inspired and have the beautiful Garden Glamour blog delivered directly to one's inbox."
