ISMG Broadens Global Cybersecurity Presence with Strategic Investment in Nullcon
Partnership Enhances ISMG's Commitment to Comprehensive Cybersecurity Education, Innovation, Growth and Research.
Princeton, NJ, November 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ISMG proudly announces a pivotal investment in Nullcon, a leading global conference renowned for its significant contributions to the cybersecurity community. This strategic move is part of ISMG's broader initiative to enhance its influence and deepen its impact within the global cybersecurity ecosystem, spanning APAC, Europe and the Americas.
Founded in 2010, Nullcon has evolved from a local meetup into an internationally acclaimed conference, attracting thousands of cybersecurity professionals, researchers and government officials. The event is celebrated for its rigorous focus on emerging threats, zero-day vulnerabilities and innovative defense strategies. With hands-on training sessions, technical workshops and interactive discussions, Nullcon fosters an environment where knowledge sharing is paramount, enabling attendees to stay at the forefront of cybersecurity advancements.
Through this partnership, Nullcon will play a crucial role in ISMG's mission to foster robust dialogue among cybersecurity stakeholders worldwide. The event provides a diverse spectrum of educational opportunities that emphasize both technical proficiency and strategic risk management, significantly enhancing ISMG's leadership in global cybersecurity education.
"Amid the complex landscape of cyberthreats, our commitment to continuous education and proactive community engagement within the cybersecurity sector is paramount," stated Sanjay Kalra, CEO of ISMG. "For over 18 years, ISMG has been at the forefront of cybersecurity dialogue, building a robust ecosystem that empowers professionals through education and shared knowledge. Nullcon, with its rich history of fostering cutting-edge research and community engagement, is a cornerstone in this endeavor. Established as a leading platform for cybersecurity innovation, the event enables professionals to engage in deep, impactful discussions, sharpen their technical skills, and explore innovative solutions to contemporary challenges. Together, we are strengthening the fabric of the cybersecurity community and equipping it to face the evolving threats of tomorrow."
The current global shortfall in cybersecurity expertise - estimated at 3.4 million professionals according to the ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study - underscores the urgency for comprehensive training and education. ISMG's investment in Nullcon is directly aimed at addressing this gap. Through the event, they provide cutting-edge training and foster a community that is well-equipped to handle the complexities of modern cybersecurity threats.
"Our partnership with ISMG marks a transformative chapter, not only for us but for the global cybersecurity community. Nullcon has been a catalyst for change since 2010 and has significantly advanced the discourse around security," said Antriksh Shah, founder of Nullcon. "By leveraging ISMG's extensive network and its 18 years of industry leadership, we can expand our reach and impact, bringing our proven track record of innovation and community building to a worldwide audience. This collaboration is more than a partnership; it's a beacon for the future of cybersecurity, guiding professionals toward excellence in a world where technological advancements are perpetual and the need for robust security measures is greater than ever."
ISMG's partnership with Nullcon expands its overall global event offerings, which already include 400+ roundtables, summits and custom events. This strategic investment strengthens all affiliated entities' presence around the world, enhancing its ability to deliver advanced cybersecurity training and foster industry collaboration across the board.
Through strategic investments in Nullcon, ISMG is setting new standards in cybersecurity education and community engagement. They are creating a robust platform for the exchange of knowledge and ideas that will define the future of cybersecurity practices globally.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world's largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About Nullcon
Nullcon came into existence in 2010 and is managed and marketed by Payatu Technologies Pvt. Ltd. With the advent of cutting-edge technologies, security is crucial as technology brings a myriad of threats along. Nullcon is an extensive platform for the exchange of information about zero-day vulnerabilities, latest attack vectors and other cyberthreats. Here, security researchers and experts from various fields discuss information security, along with showcasing multiple offensive and defensive security technologies.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights, and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and Custom events.
Founded in 2010, Nullcon has evolved from a local meetup into an internationally acclaimed conference, attracting thousands of cybersecurity professionals, researchers and government officials. The event is celebrated for its rigorous focus on emerging threats, zero-day vulnerabilities and innovative defense strategies. With hands-on training sessions, technical workshops and interactive discussions, Nullcon fosters an environment where knowledge sharing is paramount, enabling attendees to stay at the forefront of cybersecurity advancements.
Through this partnership, Nullcon will play a crucial role in ISMG's mission to foster robust dialogue among cybersecurity stakeholders worldwide. The event provides a diverse spectrum of educational opportunities that emphasize both technical proficiency and strategic risk management, significantly enhancing ISMG's leadership in global cybersecurity education.
"Amid the complex landscape of cyberthreats, our commitment to continuous education and proactive community engagement within the cybersecurity sector is paramount," stated Sanjay Kalra, CEO of ISMG. "For over 18 years, ISMG has been at the forefront of cybersecurity dialogue, building a robust ecosystem that empowers professionals through education and shared knowledge. Nullcon, with its rich history of fostering cutting-edge research and community engagement, is a cornerstone in this endeavor. Established as a leading platform for cybersecurity innovation, the event enables professionals to engage in deep, impactful discussions, sharpen their technical skills, and explore innovative solutions to contemporary challenges. Together, we are strengthening the fabric of the cybersecurity community and equipping it to face the evolving threats of tomorrow."
The current global shortfall in cybersecurity expertise - estimated at 3.4 million professionals according to the ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study - underscores the urgency for comprehensive training and education. ISMG's investment in Nullcon is directly aimed at addressing this gap. Through the event, they provide cutting-edge training and foster a community that is well-equipped to handle the complexities of modern cybersecurity threats.
"Our partnership with ISMG marks a transformative chapter, not only for us but for the global cybersecurity community. Nullcon has been a catalyst for change since 2010 and has significantly advanced the discourse around security," said Antriksh Shah, founder of Nullcon. "By leveraging ISMG's extensive network and its 18 years of industry leadership, we can expand our reach and impact, bringing our proven track record of innovation and community building to a worldwide audience. This collaboration is more than a partnership; it's a beacon for the future of cybersecurity, guiding professionals toward excellence in a world where technological advancements are perpetual and the need for robust security measures is greater than ever."
ISMG's partnership with Nullcon expands its overall global event offerings, which already include 400+ roundtables, summits and custom events. This strategic investment strengthens all affiliated entities' presence around the world, enhancing its ability to deliver advanced cybersecurity training and foster industry collaboration across the board.
Through strategic investments in Nullcon, ISMG is setting new standards in cybersecurity education and community engagement. They are creating a robust platform for the exchange of knowledge and ideas that will define the future of cybersecurity practices globally.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world's largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About Nullcon
Nullcon came into existence in 2010 and is managed and marketed by Payatu Technologies Pvt. Ltd. With the advent of cutting-edge technologies, security is crucial as technology brings a myriad of threats along. Nullcon is an extensive platform for the exchange of information about zero-day vulnerabilities, latest attack vectors and other cyberthreats. Here, security researchers and experts from various fields discuss information security, along with showcasing multiple offensive and defensive security technologies.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights, and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and Custom events.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories