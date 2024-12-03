Magicale Events Announces Exciting New Residency at The Highlight Room

Magicale Events proudly presents "Panorama," a new weekly residency at The Highlight Room, NYC, featuring DJ Luis Rosal. Known for his genre-blending style and high-energy performances, Rosal will transform Thursday nights into unforgettable experiences. Hosted at TAO Group’s stunning rooftop venue, this collaboration highlights Magicale’s commitment to redefining nightlife with world-class entertainment.