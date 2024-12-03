Magicale Events Announces Exciting New Residency at The Highlight Room
Magicale Events proudly presents "Panorama," a new weekly residency at The Highlight Room, NYC, featuring DJ Luis Rosal. Known for his genre-blending style and high-energy performances, Rosal will transform Thursday nights into unforgettable experiences. Hosted at TAO Group’s stunning rooftop venue, this collaboration highlights Magicale’s commitment to redefining nightlife with world-class entertainment.
New York, NY, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Magicale Events, a New York city staple in premium hospitality, is thrilled to announce an electrifying new weekly event series at one of New York City’s most distinguished venues, The Highlight Room. DJ sensation Luis Rosal will be taking center stage for the "Panorama" promotion, promising unforgettable parties that will redefine the city’s nightlife scene.
A New Era of Entertainment
The Highlight Room, TAO Group’s stunning rooftop venue, will host the "Panorama" series every week, featuring the talents of Luis Rosal. Known for his unique ability to blend genres and create an infectious atmosphere, Rosal is set to bring his signature sound to one of New York’s most exclusive locations.
About Luis Rosal
Luis Rosal is a musical visionary with a passion for fusing boundless energy with eclectic beats. His diverse musical background and early start in music production have shaped his extraordinary journey as an open-format DJ. Rosal’s shows are renowned for their infectious energy, transforming dance floors into electrifying spaces of rhythm and movement.
The Highlight Room: A Premier Destination
The Highlight Room, perched atop the Moxy NYC Lower East Side hotel, offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. This rooftop oasis has quickly become one of the city’s most sought-after venues, providing the perfect backdrop for Rosal’s dynamic performances.
Event Details
What: "Panorama" weekly parties featuring DJ Luis Rosal
Where: The Highlight Room, Moxy NYC Lower East Side
When: Every Thursday
A Word from Magicale Events
"We are excited to bring Luis Rosal’s incredible talent to Panorama," said Vladimir Camilo. "This residency aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering unforgettable entertainment and inspiring remarkable experiences for our guests."
About TAO Group Hospitality
TAO Group Hospitality operates more than 80 branded locations in over 20 markets worldwide. From Michelin-starred restaurants to award-winning nightlife venues, TAO Group consistently delivers premium hospitality experiences.
For more information about the "Magicale" series and to make reservations, please visit The Highlight Room’s official website or follow @thehighlightroomnyc on Instagram.
A New Era of Entertainment
The Highlight Room, TAO Group’s stunning rooftop venue, will host the "Panorama" series every week, featuring the talents of Luis Rosal. Known for his unique ability to blend genres and create an infectious atmosphere, Rosal is set to bring his signature sound to one of New York’s most exclusive locations.
About Luis Rosal
Luis Rosal is a musical visionary with a passion for fusing boundless energy with eclectic beats. His diverse musical background and early start in music production have shaped his extraordinary journey as an open-format DJ. Rosal’s shows are renowned for their infectious energy, transforming dance floors into electrifying spaces of rhythm and movement.
The Highlight Room: A Premier Destination
The Highlight Room, perched atop the Moxy NYC Lower East Side hotel, offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. This rooftop oasis has quickly become one of the city’s most sought-after venues, providing the perfect backdrop for Rosal’s dynamic performances.
Event Details
What: "Panorama" weekly parties featuring DJ Luis Rosal
Where: The Highlight Room, Moxy NYC Lower East Side
When: Every Thursday
A Word from Magicale Events
"We are excited to bring Luis Rosal’s incredible talent to Panorama," said Vladimir Camilo. "This residency aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering unforgettable entertainment and inspiring remarkable experiences for our guests."
About TAO Group Hospitality
TAO Group Hospitality operates more than 80 branded locations in over 20 markets worldwide. From Michelin-starred restaurants to award-winning nightlife venues, TAO Group consistently delivers premium hospitality experiences.
For more information about the "Magicale" series and to make reservations, please visit The Highlight Room’s official website or follow @thehighlightroomnyc on Instagram.
Contact
Magicale GroupContact
Vladimir Camilo
+1 (585) 305-1819
https://www.magicalegroupservices.com/
Vladimir Camilo
+1 (585) 305-1819
https://www.magicalegroupservices.com/
Categories