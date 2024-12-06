Publishing Company Mundo Latino Expands Its Services to Include Translation to Spanish
Mundo Latino got its start helping Hispanic authors publish their books on Amazon. Now, the company is expanding their services to help English-speaking authors translate their books into Spanish.
Lancaster, CA, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mundo Latino Publishers, a trusted name in the Hispanic publishing world, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include professional translation into native Spanish. This strategic move aims to empower English-speaking authors, particularly self-published ones, to reach the vibrant and ever-growing Latino market across the globe.
Founded with a mission to help Hispanic authors bring their stories to life on platforms like Amazon, Mundo Latino Publishers has established itself as a cornerstone of Latino literature. Since its inception in 2011, the company has worked tirelessly to connect authors with readers, focusing on authenticity, quality, and cultural relevance.
Now, with the addition of translation services, Mundo Latino is extending its expertise to English-speaking authors who want to tap into the immense potential of the Spanish-speaking market.
Why Should Authors Translate Their Books to Spanish?
Spanish is the second most spoken language globally, with over 500 million native speakers. The Latino market spans continents, encompassing North America, Latin America, Europe, and beyond. For authors, translating a book into Spanish opens doors to new audiences and transforms a local bestseller into a global success.
“With the Spanish-speaking population continuing to grow, especially in the United States, translating your work to Spanish is no longer just an option—it’s a necessity for authors who want to maximize their reach and impact,” said Sonia B. F. Arias, Director of Public Relations at Mundo Latino Publishers.
A Legacy of Excellence
Mundo Latino Publishers began as a family-run business dedicated to helping Hispanic authors navigate the complexities of self-publishing. Over the years, the company has published more than 125 books, becoming a trusted partner for authors seeking to share their stories with the world.
This latest initiative is a testament to Mundo Latino’s commitment to bridging cultural and linguistic gaps, fostering greater understanding, and amplifying diverse voices in literature.
Call to Action
English-speaking authors: the time to act is now. Mundo Latino invites authors to bring their stories to a new audience and unlock the potential of the Spanish-speaking market. With a team of experienced linguists and editors, Mundo Latino ensures translations that capture the essence and nuance of the author's work, resonating with readers worldwide.
For more information on their new translation services and how to get started, visit mlpublishers.com or contact the editors at info@mlpublishers.com.
About Mundo Latino Publishers
Mundo Latino Publishers is a Los Angeles County-based publishing company specializing in helping Hispanic authors self-publish their books on Amazon. With over a decade of experience and a commitment to quality and cultural authenticity, Mundo Latino continues to be a beacon for authors seeking to make their mark in the literary world.
Contact
Mundo Latino PublishersContact
Glorianna Arias
661-379-3572
mlpublishers.com
