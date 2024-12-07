Arizona Pharmacy Association Appoints Garet Turner as New CEO
Tempe, AZ, December 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, the Arizona Pharmacy Association (AzPA), the leading voice for Arizona’s pharmacy professionals, announced the appointment of Garet Turner as its new Chief Executive Officer. Turner, a seasoned management, membership and fundraising professional will take the helm on January 6.
“Garet has demonstrated a significant amount of leadership in associations and an innovative mindset that we need to stay relevant in today's world,” said Jacob Schwarz, president of AzPA’s board of directors. “I believe that Garet's appointment as CEO will truly help the organization continue to grow and meet the needs of our members, the profession, and our patients for years to come."
Turner brings more than 15 years of experience as a senior association and nonprofit executive to AzPA. Throughout his career, Turner has developed high-performing teams, cultivated new sources of revenue, lobbied legislators, managed multimillion-dollar industry events, and led boards of directors through strategic planning. Most recently Turner was the interim executive director and vice president of strategic engagement for the Association of Air Medical Services and MedEvac Foundation International where he overhauled their tech infrastructure creating more streamlined opportunities for members and donors. Prior to that, Turner cultivated new, first-time, and major donors as the Chief Development Officer for the American Society of Association Executives.
"This marks an exciting new chapter for our association,” said Kimberly Langley, immediate past president of the AzPA board of directors and chair of the CEO search committee. “Our extensive search over the last five months has led us to an exceptional leader who brings a wealth of experience and new ideas. This strategic hire underscores our commitment to excellence and our dedication to advancing the interests of the pharmacy profession in Arizona."
Turner’s immediate priorities include a member and legislative listening and outreach tour followed by amplifying the AzPA Legislative Affairs Committee and Foundation, ensuring that the association is leading the way on future legislative and regulatory actions that impact Arizona pharmacists. At the end of January, Turner will lead AzPA’s board of directors in developing a strategic plan ensuring continuity and growth for the next three years.
“I’m excited to get to work on behalf of AzPA’s members,” said Turner. “The work of Arizona’s pharmacists, technicians and the larger profession directly impacts tens of thousands of Arizonians each day. AzPA mission could not be more important, and I’m truly humbled to serve at the helm. We must never lose sight that AzPA’s timely, relevant and forward-thinking educational and advocacy opportunities directly save lives.”
“Garet’s appointment is a pivotal moment for our organization, and I look forward to working with him,” said Jaime von Glahn, AzPA’s president elect. “His experience and vision will propel our association into a new era of growth and innovation.”
Steven Mandurano
202-384-3562
https://azpharmacy.org/
Steven Mandurano
202-384-3562
https://azpharmacy.org/
