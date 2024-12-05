Unblinded and NJBIA Partner to Revolutionize Business Growth at Transformative December 12 Event: Go Unblinded!
Unblinded is partnering with the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) for the Go Unblinded! event on December 12, 2024, in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. This event aims to unite business leaders to explore the Unblinded Formula for exponential growth and collaboration. Both organizations share a vision to enhance business capabilities through mastering influence, process, and self.
Paramus, NJ, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Unblinded is excited to announce its collaboration with the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) for the upcoming Go Unblinded! event on December 12, 2024, in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. This gathering will unite business leaders, influencers, and professionals, introducing them to the Unblinded Formula - a proven methodology designed for exponential growth and creating collaborative partnerships.
The partnership reflects Unblinded’s commitment to ecosystem mergers, where collaborative efforts yield substantial outcomes and amplify impact. Both NJBIA and Unblinded share a vision for empowering organizations to unlock their full potential by mastering Influence, Process, and Self.
Wayne Staub, Chief Business Relations Officer of NJBIA, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:
“I thoroughly enjoyed meeting Andrea Cataneo and discussing our shared enthusiasm for elevating New Jersey businesses. Partnering with Unblinded is an exciting opportunity to drive greater success and impact across the state’s business community.”
Sean Callagy, Co-founder of Unblinded, remarked:
“Unblinded is honored to partner with NJBIA to advance the success of New Jersey’s business community. The Unblinded Formula is about unlocking the power of Integrity-Based Human Influence to create exponential growth. Together, we demonstrate how ecosystem mergers can exponentially redefine success for organizations and individuals alike.”
Andrea Cataneo, Unblinded's General Counsel and Executive Producer of its flagship show, The Heart of Influence, who has proudly served on the Board of the National Investment Banking Association for 12 years, “The partnership between Unblinded and NJBIA is a powerful example of how aligned missions can drive exponential impact. This collaboration is elevated by Sean Callagy, whose vision, brilliance, and leadership have redefined what is possible in both business and human potential.”
Sean Callagy is one of America’s top trial attorneys, achieving two Top 100 National Jury Verdicts and founding a firm that has recovered nearly one billion dollars in medical revenue claims. He is also a five-time published author, philanthropist, and adventurer. His unwavering commitment to integrity and innovation has made Unblinded a movement that empowers individuals and businesses to achieve extraordinary results and create meaningful, lasting impact.
Adam Gugino, Co-founder of Unblinded and a strategic thinker in business innovation who has taken a company from $3 million to $750 million, shared:
“Sean’s ability to transform complex challenges into actionable strategies is groundbreaking. Those who have heard him speak know the power and truth in his business leadership.”
Fernando Valencia, Co-founder of Unblinded, who trains leaders for the biggest speaking engagements - including speeches at the United Nations - and is an expert in developing leadership through the Unblinded Formula, remarked:
“Our alignment with NJBIA’s commitment to excellence significantly amplifies the impact of our mission at Unblinded.”
Event Highlights:
Join us for a day filled with groundbreaking sessions designed to provide attendees with the tools for professional and personal success. This event promises not just to inspire but to equip you with a practical blueprint for success.
Unblinded, with a vision of turning northern New Jersey into the world’s professional and personal development talent hotbed and hub, is dedicated to consulting, training, and coaching professionals and entrepreneurs on how to integrously and exponentially accelerate their corporate and individual financial abundance while scaling their growth, philanthropic, and community impact.
For more information or to register, please visit GoUnblinded.com.
For further inquiries, please contact:
Nicole Maiello
Callagy Enterprises
Co-founder of Unblinded and Chief of Staff, Magic, and Fun at Callagy Law
nmaiello@callagylaw.com
201-261-1700
