Beal University Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Institution’s Maine Roots and Commitment to the Future of Education
Bangor, ME, December 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Beal University has unveiled a new brand identity that reflects the institution’s ongoing transformation and unwavering commitment to shaping the future of education. The new brand identity, including a refreshed logo and brand colors, signifies Beal University’s dedication to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a changing world.
“Beal University in Maine has a long and rich history of providing a quality education to our students,” said Sheryl DeWalt, President of Beal University. “Our new brand identity reflects our commitment to building on that legacy and ensuring that Beal University remains at the forefront of education for generations to come.”
The new Beal University logo features a shield that incorporates water waves and the iconic pine tree symbolizing Maine's vast evergreen forests, rivers and lakes, and maritime identity. The brand’s new color palette of blue, green and a bronze-yellow accent speaks further to the natural beauty of Maine.
Along with the visual refresh, Beal University has announced the launch of a new Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree program, classes starting in January 2025. The new online master's program is designed to prepare students for leadership and management roles in the public sector.
“We are excited about the future of Beal University,” said Sheryl DeWalt. “Our new brand identity and strategic initiatives underscore our commitment to providing our students with the resources and support they need to succeed in their chosen fields.”
About Beal University
Beal University is a private, accredited institution of higher education, founded in 1891, that offers a variety of career-focused undergraduate and graduate programs. The university is committed to providing students with a quality education that prepares them for successful careers.
Contact
Beal UniversityContact
Leo Switucha
207-307-3900
www.beal.edu
