All is Merry & Bright: New Holiday Album by Donald Vega
Grammy nominated pianist and composer Donald Vega is getting into the holiday spirit early this year with his new album “All is Merry and Bright,” (Imagery, 2024).
New York, NY, December 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Grammy nominated Juilliard Professor shared his inspiration behind the album: Echoing the traditions of holiday albums by Oscar Peterson and Nat King Cole, and taking inspiration from Vince Guaraldi’s holiday classic, Vega set out to make an album that families will enjoy for years to come.
“The holiday season, for me, is one of the happiest times of the year. Every family has their unique traditions, whether it be holiday dinners, gathering around the Christmas tree, lighting the menorah, or moments of reflection," Vega shares. "The holidays are a time of fellowship and laughter, where we reminisce fondly on years gone by while continuing to create new memories with friends and loved ones. My hope is this album becomes part of each family’s holiday tradition as they take time to cherish and celebrate one another.”
“All is Merry and Bright" finds Donald Vega teaming up once again with GRAMMY award-winning engineer/producer Jim Anderson. They recently collaborated on Vega’s last album, “As I Travel,” (Imagery Records, 2023), Grammy nominated for Best Latin Jazz Album.
"All is Merry and Bright" is a vibrant collection of holiday classics and cherished tunes, thoughtfully arranged to encapsulate the warmth and joy of the season. Vega’s expert touch and melodic arrangements aim to resonate with listeners, creating a soundtrack that will become a staple of their holiday traditions.
Joining Vega on the album are longtime friends and fellow Juilliard alumni Pete Van Nostrand on drums and Clovis Nicolas on bass, both highly sought-after collaborators and award-winning musicians. “This album is all about creating a fun, festive vibe,” says Vega, “and what better way to do that than to create music with friends you’ve known for nearly twenty years.”
The album begins with Vega and Nicolas performing a duo of Once in Royal David’s City- the same song that begins the King’s College Chapel’s “9 Lessons and Carols” service that is broadcast worldwide every Christmas Eve from Cambridge. Vega and Nicolas perform a gentle rendition of this classic choral hymn, inviting the listener to sit back, relax, and enjoy the coming festivities. The song leads into an upbeat bass line and pocket groove played by Clovis Nicolas and Pete Van Nostrand on Joy to the World. Inspired by Duke Ellington, Vega wrote the arrangement with the intent to swing. “I wanted to create a joyful groove,” said Vega. “When I listen to someone like Duke Ellington or Ahmad Jamal, that’s how their music makes me feel: joyful.” Reminiscent of Poinciana with a little gospel, a little soul, and a little Latin mixed in, Joy to the World definitely makes a joyful noise for all who listen.
The album continues with Hark! the Herald Angels Sing. Vega was inspired by the classic holiday albums from Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. “This song reminds me of those old black and white films, where the couple dances cheek-to-cheek.” With a full sound and a light touch, this tune will make you want to reach out to the nearest person at the party and give them a spin around the dance floor. Vega expertly builds tension with the melody and then releases the listener at just the right moment with playful chords that are- like the album title: Merry & Bright.
This is perhaps the first time O Come, O Come, Emmanuel, a 9th-century Christian hymn, has been arranged as a cha-cha with an Afro-Cuban groove overlay. You can hear the influence of Vega’s long-time mentor the late, great conguero Francisco Aguabella throughout this arrangement. Vega’s signature melodic lines are interspersed throughout, which you can hear especially in the bass line. This is a toe-tappin’ arrangement that will make even the most dutiful wallflower eager to hit the dance floor.
Vega concludes the album with Silent Night, the perfect bookend to the album’s starter. Pete Van Nostrand’s light touch with the brushes and the slow deep tone of Clovis Nicholas’s bass combine with Vega’s melodic lines allowing the music to find itself as much in the silence between the notes as in the notes themselves. As the song comes to a close you can almost feel the evening coming to an end.
Join Donald Vega this holiday season and let "All is Merry and Bright" be the musical backdrop to your festive celebrations.
All is Merry and Bright is available now on Amazon, Bandcamp, and all streaming platforms. For more information, visit www.donaldvega.com.
For interviews and booking, please contact bookingsandpress@donaldvega.com.
