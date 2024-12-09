David Brinkhus Establishes PixelRank: A Performance Web Design and SEO Agency for Main Line Businesses

PixelRank, founded by digital marketing expert David Brinkhus, specializes in customized web design and SEO solutions for law firms, medical practices, and small businesses. Based in Radnor, PA, the agency transforms websites into lead-generating tools by combining creative design with technical SEO expertise. Their strategies have successfully positioned clients at the top of search engine results, enhancing visibility and driving measurable revenue growth.