Pastor Roberta Kay Honored as Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jupiter, FL, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Roberta Kay of Jupiter, Florida, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of business and ministry. Roberta Kay will be featured in the Winter 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Pastor Roberta Kay
Pastor Roberta Kay is the founder of Roberta Kay Ministries, based in Jupiter, Florida. For over 30 years, her work has focused on helping individuals achieve their dreams through financial coaching, community outreach, character building, and life coaching. Her ministry services include speaking engagements and coaching sessions, with a strong emphasis on empowering individuals through anointed teachings, small groups, and podcasts.
Pastor Kay also brings a wealth of experience as an educator and leader. For over 20 years, she owned and operated the largest preschool serving the Treasure Coast of Florida. During her tenure, she served thousands of families and children, providing exceptional early childhood education and fostering a strong foundation for lifelong learning. This experience profoundly shaped her passion for uplifting communities through education and faith-based initiatives.
"God never said we wouldn't have battles and rough times. On the contrary, He said that we would have trials and tribulations," Pastor Roberta Kay shares, reflecting on her own personal journey as a widow and single mom. "It is my sincere desire to encourage individuals in their faith, to help them achieve all that God has formed them to do and be."
Her ministry's impact extends beyond individual coaching to include significant educational initiatives. Their K-12 school in St. Mark, Haiti, currently serves approximately 300 students annually, providing both education and meals. The organization also oversees two churches serving more than 70 families, focusing on sharing Christian values and biblical teachings.
Through partnerships with local foundations and outreaches in the Palm Beaches, the ministry provides critical resources to area teens as they navigate the challenges of adolescence. These efforts include Bible sponsorships for schools, mentoring programs, and various school clubs.
For more information, visit www.robertakay.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and POWERWOE.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Pastor Roberta Kay
Pastor Roberta Kay is the founder of Roberta Kay Ministries, based in Jupiter, Florida. For over 30 years, her work has focused on helping individuals achieve their dreams through financial coaching, community outreach, character building, and life coaching. Her ministry services include speaking engagements and coaching sessions, with a strong emphasis on empowering individuals through anointed teachings, small groups, and podcasts.
Pastor Kay also brings a wealth of experience as an educator and leader. For over 20 years, she owned and operated the largest preschool serving the Treasure Coast of Florida. During her tenure, she served thousands of families and children, providing exceptional early childhood education and fostering a strong foundation for lifelong learning. This experience profoundly shaped her passion for uplifting communities through education and faith-based initiatives.
"God never said we wouldn't have battles and rough times. On the contrary, He said that we would have trials and tribulations," Pastor Roberta Kay shares, reflecting on her own personal journey as a widow and single mom. "It is my sincere desire to encourage individuals in their faith, to help them achieve all that God has formed them to do and be."
Her ministry's impact extends beyond individual coaching to include significant educational initiatives. Their K-12 school in St. Mark, Haiti, currently serves approximately 300 students annually, providing both education and meals. The organization also oversees two churches serving more than 70 families, focusing on sharing Christian values and biblical teachings.
Through partnerships with local foundations and outreaches in the Palm Beaches, the ministry provides critical resources to area teens as they navigate the challenges of adolescence. These efforts include Bible sponsorships for schools, mentoring programs, and various school clubs.
For more information, visit www.robertakay.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and POWERWOE.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories