Running Wild, LLC and Monstrous Books Forge Strategic Partnership
Running Wild, LLC, a content creation, distribution, licensing, and amplification of underrepresented voices announces a partnership with Monstrous Books, an independent publishing house specializing in horror, science fiction, and fantasy.
Los Angeles, CA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This strategic alliance marries Running Wild’s distribution network and marketing expertise with Monstrous Books’ creative independence and award-winning content. Through this partnership, Monstrous Books will gain access to Running Wild's robust channels for physical, digital, audiobook, and graphic novel distribution, as well as partner for representation at key publishing, licensing, content, and broader entertainment industry events.
“Running Wild has always been about bringing diverse, bold voices to the forefront,” said Lisa Diane Kastner, Founder and CEO of Running Wild, LLC. “Partnering with Monstrous Books aligns perfectly with our mission to support creators who push boundaries and captivate audiences with innovative narratives.”
James Aquilone, Founder and CEO of Monstrous Books, echoed this sentiment: “This partnership allows Monstrous Books to maintain our creative autonomy while leveraging Running Wild’s exceptional distribution and marketing prowess. Together, we’ll bring our unique stories to a broader audience.”
Under the agreement:
● Monstrous Books retains full creative control over its content.
● Running Wild provides a full suite of distribution and logistical support to maximize the reach of Monstrous Books’ titles.
● Both companies will collaborate on cross-promotion, creating opportunities for greater audience engagement.
Lisa Diane Kastner, a recognized leader in content creation, distribution and licensing, brings expertise to this partnership. Running Wild and RIZE imprints have been acknowledged with multiple starred reviews, best of the years.
Monstrous Books, helmed by Bram Stoker and Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Award winner James Aquilone, has gained acclaim for its compelling speculative fiction and anthologies, including Classic Monsters Unleashed and the Kolchak: The Night Stalker series.
About Running Wild, LLC
Running Wild, LLC is a Los Angeles-based content creation, distribution, and licensing company dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices in publishing. Its RIZE Press imprint specializes in genre stories written by people of color and those of other underrepresented groups, bringing fresh, authentic narratives to the literary world. While Running Wild Press publishes cross genre stories.
About Monstrous Books
Founded in 2022, Monstrous Books is an independent publisher focused on horror, science fiction, and fantasy. Under the leadership of James Aquilone, the company has established itself as a creative powerhouse, producing award-winning titles that push the boundaries of speculative fiction.
For more information, please contact:
Lisa Diane Kastner
Founder and Executive Editor, Running Wild, LLC
lisa@runningwildpress.com
610-235-9626
James Aquilone
Founder and CEO, Monstrous Books
james@monstrousbooks.com
