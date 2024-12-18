Day & Zimmermann Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to announce that Day & Zimmermann, a long-standing leader in delivering safe, first-time quality plant maintenance, modification, construction, engineering, and technical services to customers in power and industrial markets, has joined as a Founding Member. The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "Partnering with Day & Zimmermann means aligning with an industry leader with a deep knowledge of the energy and nuclear industries. Their extensive experience and commitment to safety and quality provide a solid foundation for tackling the complexities and navigating the challenges and opportunities of the future nuclear energy landscape in Texas,” said Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance.
“We’re happy to partner with the Texas Nuclear Alliance to help educate Texans on nuclear technology’s safety and advancements. As the nuclear maintenance and projects partner supporting all four commercial reactors in the Lone Star State, Day & Zimmermann knows first-hand that energy careers are rewarding careers, offering Texas residents unique opportunities for stable and well-paying jobs, personal growth, and the chance to play a critical role in shaping the future of sustainable energy. Texans, with their bold spirit and innovative drive, can lead the nation toward energy independence,” said Kent Allen, Nuclear Market Director, Day & Zimmermann.
About Day & Zimmermann
When you’ve been around for more than a century, you learn a thing or two. At Day & Zimmermann, we take our lifetime of experience and make things better. Our 43,000+ employees help bring big ideas to life every day. With 52+ worldwide locations with $2.6 billion USD in annual revenue, we’re pushing the boundaries of innovation in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, and security & defense. We put people to work, we protect American freedoms, and we help our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. http://www.dayzim.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
