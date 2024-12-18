Dr Harte Says: Drug Control, Not Gun Control
The recent Madison, WI school shooting brings the usual cries for gun control, when that is not the point. Legally prescribed psych drugs are making kids crazy and violent.
Corte Madera, CA, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Don Harte, chiropractic activist and former Libertarian State Senate candidate, says, “It’s time to put the blame for school violence where it belongs... on drugs, not street drugs, but legally prescribed prescription psych drugs. And, one wonders why there were no cries for gun control after the very public murder by Luigi Mangione.”
“I know that your average person would be shocked,” says Dr. Harte, “especially those who, automatically, blame guns. Those who do are more political than analytical. Guns do not kill people. Deranged people kill people. What if that derangement, that produces such violent acts, comes from those prescribed drugs, or is made worse by them?”
“I remember the Columbine High School shooting, back in 1999,” says Dr. Harte. “The death toll was 13, with 20 wounded. It was widely reported that both shooters were on legally prescribed psych drugs.” Dr. Harte explains, “Both of these drugs are anti-depressants in the class of SSRI’s (selective serotonin uptake inhibitors.) In the Physician’s Desk Reference, they carry the most serious warning, the ‘black box warning’ specifically for children and young adults, of both suicidal and homicidal ideation. In other words, potentially deadly, for the patients AND others.”
Dr. Harte charges the mass media with fraud by omission. “For some time afterwards, with the news of every mass school shooting, the psychiatric medications that those shooters were on were reported, almost always these dangerous SSRI’s. But no longer. But for the last several years, there seems to be a media blackout, likely from pressure from Big Pharma.”
“Our so-called public health agencies,” Dr. Harte explains, “have demonstrated, over a long period, to have a blind eye to any iatrogenic, physician-caused, injuries or illnesses. You have to wonder, if they were transported back in time, 250 years ago, what they would say about blood-letting.”
“The bottom line is that children are given legally prescribed drugs, like candy, basically medicalizing childhood, driving what might just be a family problem to actual mental illness, to worsening mental illness, to senseless acts of violence emerging from those chemically-altered young minds.”
Dr. Harte reminds us, “Back in 2022, the whole ‘biochemical imbalance’ theory of mental illness, for which these dangerous drugs were supposed to correct, was discredited. Are SSRI anti-depressants still regularly prescribed, including being prescribed for children at obvious risk? You betcha!”
Dr. Harte gets right into it: “The truth is opposite this current gun-shaming. Guns do not load themselves, point themselves, and pull the trigger. It is time to point the finger at the pediatricians and child psychiatrists, and, of course, Big Pharma, who are the root cause of this level of insane violence by children, upon children. This is a long-known danger, that no one discusses, let alone does anything about.
“The beginning answer is for parents to say ‘No!’ to these drugs for their children,” says Dr. Harte. “They, and the general public, needs to be shaken out of the myth that their doctor, and Medicine, in general, knows best. Much of what Medicine does is unscientific and harmful. In this case, the harm that these doctors and pharmaceutical companies cause is not limited to their unknowing patients. The dead and wounded of this and other school shootings, who may have never taken these drugs, are obvious victims not just of the shooters, but also of the unbridled, truly irresponsible medical system.”
Dr. Harte reminds us all: “When a baby is born, parents marvel at him or her as the miracle that he or she is. That baby came together, beginning as one fertilized egg. That egg replicates and replicates. Cells begin to migrate and differentiate, until, at around nine months, you have a perfectly formed human being. Yes, a miracle of nature, NOT done by medical intervention.” He concludes: “So, do you think that this baby, as he or she grows, will have a deficiency of psych drugs? I think not.”
“In the case of a child’s problems, be they physical or mental, look inside, specifically to the nervous system. If there is interference to that nervous system, things can go wrong, including in the brain. Why not consider correcting those interferences, safely, rather than running to legally prescribed, but clearly dangerous drugs?”
“Personally,” Dr. Harte concludes, “I consider making political hay upon dead children, purposely ignoring scientific fact, is despicable. For the sake of the children, it is time to challenge the established medical paradigm that has proved deadly instead of healthful and helpful.”
Dr. Don Harte, former medical student, is a principled, traditional chiropractor serving Marin and the Greater San Francisco Bay Area since 1981. He is an activist in the struggle for free speech for chiropractors. Dr. Harte was named 2006 “Chiropractor of the Year” by the World Chiropractic Alliance (WCA). He has served on the Boards of the WCA and the Council on Chiropractic Practice. His articles have been published in OMNI magazine, San Francisco Chronicle, Marin IJ, North Bay Biz, the Chiropractic Journal and the Journal of the California Chiropractic Association.
www.chirodrharte.com
“I know that your average person would be shocked,” says Dr. Harte, “especially those who, automatically, blame guns. Those who do are more political than analytical. Guns do not kill people. Deranged people kill people. What if that derangement, that produces such violent acts, comes from those prescribed drugs, or is made worse by them?”
“I remember the Columbine High School shooting, back in 1999,” says Dr. Harte. “The death toll was 13, with 20 wounded. It was widely reported that both shooters were on legally prescribed psych drugs.” Dr. Harte explains, “Both of these drugs are anti-depressants in the class of SSRI’s (selective serotonin uptake inhibitors.) In the Physician’s Desk Reference, they carry the most serious warning, the ‘black box warning’ specifically for children and young adults, of both suicidal and homicidal ideation. In other words, potentially deadly, for the patients AND others.”
Dr. Harte charges the mass media with fraud by omission. “For some time afterwards, with the news of every mass school shooting, the psychiatric medications that those shooters were on were reported, almost always these dangerous SSRI’s. But no longer. But for the last several years, there seems to be a media blackout, likely from pressure from Big Pharma.”
“Our so-called public health agencies,” Dr. Harte explains, “have demonstrated, over a long period, to have a blind eye to any iatrogenic, physician-caused, injuries or illnesses. You have to wonder, if they were transported back in time, 250 years ago, what they would say about blood-letting.”
“The bottom line is that children are given legally prescribed drugs, like candy, basically medicalizing childhood, driving what might just be a family problem to actual mental illness, to worsening mental illness, to senseless acts of violence emerging from those chemically-altered young minds.”
Dr. Harte reminds us, “Back in 2022, the whole ‘biochemical imbalance’ theory of mental illness, for which these dangerous drugs were supposed to correct, was discredited. Are SSRI anti-depressants still regularly prescribed, including being prescribed for children at obvious risk? You betcha!”
Dr. Harte gets right into it: “The truth is opposite this current gun-shaming. Guns do not load themselves, point themselves, and pull the trigger. It is time to point the finger at the pediatricians and child psychiatrists, and, of course, Big Pharma, who are the root cause of this level of insane violence by children, upon children. This is a long-known danger, that no one discusses, let alone does anything about.
“The beginning answer is for parents to say ‘No!’ to these drugs for their children,” says Dr. Harte. “They, and the general public, needs to be shaken out of the myth that their doctor, and Medicine, in general, knows best. Much of what Medicine does is unscientific and harmful. In this case, the harm that these doctors and pharmaceutical companies cause is not limited to their unknowing patients. The dead and wounded of this and other school shootings, who may have never taken these drugs, are obvious victims not just of the shooters, but also of the unbridled, truly irresponsible medical system.”
Dr. Harte reminds us all: “When a baby is born, parents marvel at him or her as the miracle that he or she is. That baby came together, beginning as one fertilized egg. That egg replicates and replicates. Cells begin to migrate and differentiate, until, at around nine months, you have a perfectly formed human being. Yes, a miracle of nature, NOT done by medical intervention.” He concludes: “So, do you think that this baby, as he or she grows, will have a deficiency of psych drugs? I think not.”
“In the case of a child’s problems, be they physical or mental, look inside, specifically to the nervous system. If there is interference to that nervous system, things can go wrong, including in the brain. Why not consider correcting those interferences, safely, rather than running to legally prescribed, but clearly dangerous drugs?”
“Personally,” Dr. Harte concludes, “I consider making political hay upon dead children, purposely ignoring scientific fact, is despicable. For the sake of the children, it is time to challenge the established medical paradigm that has proved deadly instead of healthful and helpful.”
Dr. Don Harte, former medical student, is a principled, traditional chiropractor serving Marin and the Greater San Francisco Bay Area since 1981. He is an activist in the struggle for free speech for chiropractors. Dr. Harte was named 2006 “Chiropractor of the Year” by the World Chiropractic Alliance (WCA). He has served on the Boards of the WCA and the Council on Chiropractic Practice. His articles have been published in OMNI magazine, San Francisco Chronicle, Marin IJ, North Bay Biz, the Chiropractic Journal and the Journal of the California Chiropractic Association.
www.chirodrharte.com
Contact
The Harte of Chiropractic, P.CContact
Dr. Don Harte
415-847-9678
chirodrharte.com
Dr. Don Harte
415-847-9678
chirodrharte.com
Categories