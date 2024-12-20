The PeterSan Group Merges with TalentoHC

The PeterSan Group and PeterSan Legal Staffing are thrilled to announce their merger with Talento Human Capital (TalentoHC), a global leader in human capital services and a minority business enterprise recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. This strategic partnership brings together PeterSan’s 30 years of expertise in legal recruitment with TalentoHC’s innovative customer experience model and expansive offerings across executive search, RPO, and human capital consulting.