The PeterSan Group Merges with TalentoHC
The PeterSan Group and PeterSan Legal Staffing are thrilled to announce their merger with Talento Human Capital (TalentoHC), a global leader in human capital services and a minority business enterprise recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. This strategic partnership brings together PeterSan’s 30 years of expertise in legal recruitment with TalentoHC’s innovative customer experience model and expansive offerings across executive search, RPO, and human capital consulting.
New York, NY, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The PeterSan Group and PeterSan Legal Staffing are proud to announce their merger with Talento Human Capital (TalentoHC), a globally recognized, minority business enterprise recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States. This exciting partnership unites PeterSan’s deep expertise in legal recruiting with TalentoHC’s innovative customer experience model and comprehensive human capital services, including retained executive search, professional and management recruiting, RPO, staff augmentation, and human capital consulting.
Since its founding in 1994, The PeterSan Group has developed into a thriving team of 24 professionals specializing in executive, management, professional, legal staffing, and interim legal placements for Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms, and boutique firms. Based in the heart of New York City, with reach across the United States and beyond, the firm has built a reputation for exceptional legal acumen, unwavering professionalism, and a compassionate, family culture.
“As we celebrate 30 years of The PeterSan Group, we are filled with gratitude for the incredible journey we’ve had. What started as a dream to become a trusted leader in legal recruitment has grown into a legacy of excellence. Our team’s dedication to professionalism, ethics, and deep relationships has been the cornerstone of our success. Partnering with TalentoHC opens an exciting new chapter, where we can expand our footprint beyond the legal space while offering a compelling value proposition, corporate infrastructure, and investment capability to deliver even greater value to our customers and associates," shared Peter Goldfeder, Peter Gosule, and Sandy Friedman, Managing Partners of The PeterSan Group.
Through this partnership, The PeterSan Group, Powered by TalentoHC, will operate as the key anchor for the TalentoLegal business unit. Customers will continue to receive the exceptional service they’ve come to expect, now with the added benefit of TalentoHC’s expertise in areas such as Information Technology, Human Resources, Marketing, and Finance within 25+ global industries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.
“The PeterSan team of top-tier lawyers and recruiting experts are unrivaled in the marketplace,” mentioned Andrea Rodriguez of TalentoHC’s leadership. “This partnership allows our teams to leverage a foundation built on ethics and compassion while creating new opportunities to deliver value to our clients. Working with the partners and the incredible team at The PeterSan Group as we pave a robust future together is something we’re all very excited about.”
As The PeterSan Group expands its name and services, its core values and guiding principles remain unchanged. Peter Gosule, Peter Goldfeder, and Sandy Friedman will co-lead the Talento Legal business unit, ensuring continuity, excellence, and a seamless experience for customers and associates alike.
This merger marks a pivotal moment in The PeterSan Group’s history. By joining forces with TalentoHC, the firm is poised to expand its reach onto 3 continents, strengthen its resources nearly 5x, and meet the evolving needs of customers across 25+ industries. The future has never looked more promising. With a footprint in New York, Miami, Orlando, Los Angeles, Seattle, Medellín, Toronto, Vancouver and Newcastle, the future looks brighter and broader than ever.
Since its founding in 1994, The PeterSan Group has developed into a thriving team of 24 professionals specializing in executive, management, professional, legal staffing, and interim legal placements for Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms, and boutique firms. Based in the heart of New York City, with reach across the United States and beyond, the firm has built a reputation for exceptional legal acumen, unwavering professionalism, and a compassionate, family culture.
“As we celebrate 30 years of The PeterSan Group, we are filled with gratitude for the incredible journey we’ve had. What started as a dream to become a trusted leader in legal recruitment has grown into a legacy of excellence. Our team’s dedication to professionalism, ethics, and deep relationships has been the cornerstone of our success. Partnering with TalentoHC opens an exciting new chapter, where we can expand our footprint beyond the legal space while offering a compelling value proposition, corporate infrastructure, and investment capability to deliver even greater value to our customers and associates," shared Peter Goldfeder, Peter Gosule, and Sandy Friedman, Managing Partners of The PeterSan Group.
Through this partnership, The PeterSan Group, Powered by TalentoHC, will operate as the key anchor for the TalentoLegal business unit. Customers will continue to receive the exceptional service they’ve come to expect, now with the added benefit of TalentoHC’s expertise in areas such as Information Technology, Human Resources, Marketing, and Finance within 25+ global industries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.
“The PeterSan team of top-tier lawyers and recruiting experts are unrivaled in the marketplace,” mentioned Andrea Rodriguez of TalentoHC’s leadership. “This partnership allows our teams to leverage a foundation built on ethics and compassion while creating new opportunities to deliver value to our clients. Working with the partners and the incredible team at The PeterSan Group as we pave a robust future together is something we’re all very excited about.”
As The PeterSan Group expands its name and services, its core values and guiding principles remain unchanged. Peter Gosule, Peter Goldfeder, and Sandy Friedman will co-lead the Talento Legal business unit, ensuring continuity, excellence, and a seamless experience for customers and associates alike.
This merger marks a pivotal moment in The PeterSan Group’s history. By joining forces with TalentoHC, the firm is poised to expand its reach onto 3 continents, strengthen its resources nearly 5x, and meet the evolving needs of customers across 25+ industries. The future has never looked more promising. With a footprint in New York, Miami, Orlando, Los Angeles, Seattle, Medellín, Toronto, Vancouver and Newcastle, the future looks brighter and broader than ever.
Contact
TalentoHCContact
Madeline Largin
352-457-1055
talentohc.com
Madeline Largin
352-457-1055
talentohc.com
Categories