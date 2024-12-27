Beyond the Spa: How a New Sauna is Connecting Communities to the Outdoors Across MA and RI
A New Mobile Sauna named ALTÆR is redefining the traditional spa experience, and transforming outdoor spaces across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Led by founder Kayla Sibilia, ALTÆR combines the science of wellness, the art of community, and the wisdom of nature to create an experience that harmonizes the mind, body, and community.
Providence, RI, December 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "In Japan, they’ve reserved a collegiate study called Shinrin-Yoku, or ‘Forest Bathing,’ to describe the profound effects of immersing the human body in nature,” shares Sibilia. “At ALTÆR, we’re on a mission to show visitors that Nature itself is the most luxurious spa."
Rooted in this philosophy, ALTÆR introduces visitors to the health-boosting properties of nature. Trees such as conifers release phytoncides — oils and compounds that protect against microbes and pathogens. Breathing in these molecules enhances immunity by increasing natural killer (NK) cells in the blood, which are critical for fighting infections, cancers, and tumors.
“When we share gratitude towards Nature, it responds with gifts,” Sibilia explains. "For example, planting trees not only benefits the environment but also boosts our physical health in robust ways."
Sauna Socials: Reviving the Art of Social Bathing
There’s an emergence of social bathing in America, a tradition deeply rooted in global cultures long before the advent of privatized plumbing. "Ethan Pollock, the foremost Russian bathhouse historian pointed out that the Northern Europeans continued to go to the sauna even when the growth of indoor plumbing made it easier to meet hygienic goals at home,” shares Polina Volfóvich Chief Executive Officer & only member thus far of "MOTHER №2," a cold water swimming club. “Pointing to the fact that the sauna provided an important place for sociality which could not be found elsewhere."
Today, this tradition is being reimagined in modern outdoor sauna villages that are spreading across the country, offering a unique alternative to typical social gatherings.
These spaces are not just about wellness but also about fostering human connection. They provide a venue for relaxation, storytelling, and entertaining interactions — a counterbalance to the digital and consumption based nature of modern life.
“ALTÆR hosts Sauna Socials — a time to sweat, cool down, lounge, drink herbal elixirs, admire performers, receive bodywork, and then repeat,” says Sibilia. “We want everyone to feel like they’re in a luxurious, cozy space with new and old friends.”
These gatherings highlight ALTÆR's dedication to creating inclusive and restorative experiences that connect people with nature, art, and their creative neighbors. Raylyn DiPaolo an ALTÆR bather wrote, "You simply can’t get this experience at a gym sauna."
A Collective Vision
ALTÆR's mobile sauna can be found at venues like Haskell Gardens, an arboretum in New Bedford, Wild Heart Herb House, known for its herbal teas crafted from homegrown and indigenous plants and South Shore Beach in Little Compton, Rhode Island. Each location enhances the ALTÆR experience, emphasizing locality and community. You can book an experience on www.altaer.space.
The sauna’s structure, named Silky Sifaka, reflects this ethos. A thoughtful collaboration between ALTÆR, Right Coast Carving (RI), Coastal Modern Construction (RI), designer Sarah Tomasso (RI), and Lu Yoder (MA). Silky Sifaka embodies themes of play, interconnection, and reflection.
“The design creates a space to pause, reflect, and appreciate,” says Tomasso, designer of the Silky Sifaka Pillars. “Inspired by the silky sifaka — a guardian of Madagascar jungles — it’s joyous and expansive, just like ALTÆR’s gatherings.”
ALTÆR: A Living Sculpture
ALTÆR bridges the healing, performance, and sculpture arts in a single experience. “ALTÆR’s structure is a part of the sculptural arts,” says Sibilia. “The biochemical shifts during contrast immersions are the healing arts. The movements and interactions after sauna become the performance arts.”
ALTÆR’s offerings extend beyond the sauna, with events featuring musicians, dancers, energy healers, massage therapists, poets, astrologers, and intuitives. Each gathering celebrates community and creativity while disrupting the traditional spa industry by encouraging natural contrast immersions in nature.
“One pillar of ALTÆR is locality,” Sibilia emphasizes. “We partner with individuals who create thoughtful art — those who may be seen as ‘wild,’ ‘too much,’ or ‘misfits.’ To us, they are geniuses.”
Silent Socialization
ALTÆR also offers SaunaSanctums, a communal silent sauna experience. These sessions encourage visitors to fully embrace dynamic stillness, fostering harmonious connection within themselves and their community.
“There’s a profound reverence for life that emerges when you share space with someone in silence,” says Sibilia. “In those moments, vulnerability and arguments feel less isolating. My partner and I used to go to Sauna and find a peaceful resolution in the midst of an argument. This is why Sauna Diplomacy in Finland exists.”
Spaces for silent socialization are rare. ALTÆR offers something unique — an invitation to surrender to the rhythms of nature which is far from rare.
For media inquiries, collaborations, or to learn more about ALTÆR Sauna, contact:
Kayla Sibilia
Founder, ALTÆR Sauna
www.altaer.space
IG: altaersauna
