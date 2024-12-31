EOR.by Unveils Newly Redesigned Website for Enhanced User Experience
EOR.by has unveiled its refreshed website, featuring an updated, streamlined design that enhances usability, speeds up access, and simplifies navigation for businesses seeking comprehensive HR and payroll services.
Minsk, Belarus, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EOR.by, a trusted leader in Employer of Record (EOR) services in Belarus, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The updated platform features a cleaner, faster, and more user-friendly interface, making it easier than ever for businesses to access and utilize the company’s comprehensive HR and payroll solutions.
The redesign reflects EOR.by’s commitment to delivering top-notch services to businesses looking to manage their workforce in Belarus with ease and efficiency. The revamped website now boasts a more intuitive layout, faster loading times, and improved navigation, ensuring that users can quickly find the information and resources they need to take full advantage of the company’s services.
“We’ve made significant improvements to ensure that our clients and prospects can easily navigate the site and access our EOR services faster than ever before,” said CEO at EOR.by. “This redesign aligns with our goal of continuously improving the customer experience and making our services as accessible and convenient as possible.”
The updated website is fully responsive, offering a seamless browsing experience across all devices, from desktop computers to mobile phones and tablets. The faster performance and more streamlined design further enhance the ease with which businesses can explore EOR solutions, from payroll management to compliance with Belarusian labor laws.
EOR.by continues to lead in providing reliable, compliant, and efficient EOR services, enabling companies to expand their operations into Belarus without the complexities of setting up a local entity.
Visit the newly redesigned website at https://eor.by/ to discover how EOR.by can help manage your business’s workforce in Belarus.
About EOR.by
EOR.by is a leading provider of Employer of Record (EOR) services in Belarus, offering a range of HR and payroll solutions for international businesses. EOR.by helps companies expand into the Belarusian market without the need to establish a local legal entity, ensuring compliance with local labor laws and streamlining the employee management process.
Contact
Denis Ashikhmin
+375 29 366 44 77
https://eor.by/
