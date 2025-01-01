Agile Auto Appoints Scott Simons as Senior Strategic Advisor
Newark, DE, January 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Scott Simons as Senior Strategic Advisor. Scott brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry to the role, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and strategic sales leadership. Scott is also an investor in Agile Auto, Inc.
John Ellis, CEO of Agile Auto, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Scott Simons to our team as our Senior Strategic Advisor. His deep industry knowledge and proven ability to execute successful go-to-market strategies will accelerate our revenue growth and achieve our ambitious goals in 2025 and beyond.”
Scott Simons grew up in humble beginnings in McDowell County, West Virginia, where his parents instilled in him the values of dreaming big, working hard, and saving money. While attending high school and college, he balanced full-time work at a fitness center and earned his MBA by age 23. Driven by a lifelong dream to own a car dealership, Scott began selling cars 29 years ago. He achieved his goal 14 years ago as a part-owner and managing partner of Carter Myers Automotive's five dealerships in Staunton, VA. He left CMA in October 2024.
Scott has been recognized as one of Automotive News’ 40 Under 40 (2012), led his Honda team to win the President’s Award for 23 consecutive years, and served on Subaru and Honda Regional Advisory Boards. He also contributes to the Fishburne Military School and Pendleton Community Bank Advisory Boards.
Scott and his wife, Kelly, married after ten years of dating and have been together for 23 years. Together, they have two children, Morgan, 21, and Dawson, 18. Morgan attends Liberty University and Dawson will attend Virginia Military Institute in Fall 2025.
About Agile Auto:
Agile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. AAuto, their flagship automotive platform, is a game-changer for automotive dealers navigating the post-COVID used car market. Their groundbreaking AI platform builds a customized used car playbook creating visibility for all stakeholders to foster accountability. With AAuto's live KPI performance view, leaders can take a proactive approach to build long-term sustainable used car growth.
Media Contact:
info@agileautoinc.com
agileauto.io
John Ellis, CEO of Agile Auto, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Scott Simons to our team as our Senior Strategic Advisor. His deep industry knowledge and proven ability to execute successful go-to-market strategies will accelerate our revenue growth and achieve our ambitious goals in 2025 and beyond.”
Scott Simons grew up in humble beginnings in McDowell County, West Virginia, where his parents instilled in him the values of dreaming big, working hard, and saving money. While attending high school and college, he balanced full-time work at a fitness center and earned his MBA by age 23. Driven by a lifelong dream to own a car dealership, Scott began selling cars 29 years ago. He achieved his goal 14 years ago as a part-owner and managing partner of Carter Myers Automotive's five dealerships in Staunton, VA. He left CMA in October 2024.
Scott has been recognized as one of Automotive News’ 40 Under 40 (2012), led his Honda team to win the President’s Award for 23 consecutive years, and served on Subaru and Honda Regional Advisory Boards. He also contributes to the Fishburne Military School and Pendleton Community Bank Advisory Boards.
Scott and his wife, Kelly, married after ten years of dating and have been together for 23 years. Together, they have two children, Morgan, 21, and Dawson, 18. Morgan attends Liberty University and Dawson will attend Virginia Military Institute in Fall 2025.
About Agile Auto:
Agile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. AAuto, their flagship automotive platform, is a game-changer for automotive dealers navigating the post-COVID used car market. Their groundbreaking AI platform builds a customized used car playbook creating visibility for all stakeholders to foster accountability. With AAuto's live KPI performance view, leaders can take a proactive approach to build long-term sustainable used car growth.
Media Contact:
info@agileautoinc.com
agileauto.io
Contact
Agile AutoContact
Julie Kinloch
302-469-0762
agileauto.io
Julie Kinloch
302-469-0762
agileauto.io
Categories