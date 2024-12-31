Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Named a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Albuquerque, NM, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been named as a Professional of the Year for education and publishing for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and publishing. He was also awarded with this recognition for 2024, making this second year in a row he received this honor.
About Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez
Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez is a retired regents professor from the University of New Mexico where he taught mathematics. He is also an author of numerous books on mathematics. His works have international distribution and include "The Narrow Way Series" and "Creating Authentic Learning Environments for College-level Courses in Writing and Teaching Mathematics.
Dr. Martinez worked for the University of New Mexico as a lecturer in psychology and educational foundations. He then served as an assistant professor of mathematics, education and psychology and the chair of the mathematics department at the University of Albuquerque. Prior to his tenure as a regent’s professor, he worked for the Campus of the University of New Mexico as a professor of mathematics.
During his illustrious career, Dr. Martinez served as a reviewer for The Mathematics Teacher and was a member of the editorial boards of the Journal of College Reading and Learning and The Explicator. He was also a media correspondent for The College Mathematics Journal.
A recipient of countless awards, Dr. Martinez has numerous Merit Awards from the College of Education, a Certificate of Recognition from the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, and nominations for Outstanding Teacher of the Year and the Popejoy Dissertation Prize from the University of New Mexico. He has also been named a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. Dr. Martinez has been featured in numerous publications including The New Yorker, Forbes Magazine, Fortune National, Wired Magazine, GQ, Vanity Fair, and The Wall Street Journal.
Dr. Martinez received his Ph.D. in research educational statistics from the University of New Mexico in 1980, and his B.A. in psychology and English from the University of New Mexico in 1973. He is a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Dr. Martinez served in the U.S. Marine Corps, from 1964 -1968.
In his free time, Joseph enjoys spending time with his family.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
