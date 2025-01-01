Throne of Ninurta and The Tablet of Destinies — an Original Musical Arrives on Streaming Platforms at the Stroke of Midnight New Year's Eve 2025

Throne of Ninurta & The Tablet of Destinies, a 90-minute epic opera by Stephen Erin Dinehart IV, debuts on all streaming platforms at midnight, January 1, 2025. Released by Dinehart Inc.'s Wonderfilled Music, this sweeping work reimagines the Mesopotamian legend of Ninurta, the warrior god, as he battles to reclaim the Tablet of Destinies and restore cosmic balance. Through powerful music and timeless storytelling, it explores themes of power, redemption, and harmony.