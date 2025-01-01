Throne of Ninurta and The Tablet of Destinies — an Original Musical Arrives on Streaming Platforms at the Stroke of Midnight New Year's Eve 2025
Throne of Ninurta & The Tablet of Destinies, a 90-minute epic opera by Stephen Erin Dinehart IV, debuts on all streaming platforms at midnight, January 1, 2025. Released by Dinehart Inc.'s Wonderfilled Music, this sweeping work reimagines the Mesopotamian legend of Ninurta, the warrior god, as he battles to reclaim the Tablet of Destinies and restore cosmic balance. Through powerful music and timeless storytelling, it explores themes of power, redemption, and harmony.
Wonderfilled Records proudly announces the world premiere of Throne of Ninurta & The Tablet of Destinies, a sweeping 90-minute opera by acclaimed composer and storyteller Stephen Erin Dinehart IV. Available on all major streaming platforms at midnight on January 1, 2025, this epic work transforms the legend of Ninurta into a monumental symphonic journey that echoes through time and space.
Drawing on ancient Mesopotamian mythology, Throne of Ninurta tells the tale of the warrior god tasked with reclaiming the Tablet of Destinies, the sacred artifact that governs cosmic order. Featuring powerful orchestration, stirring vocals, and evocative storytelling, the opera explores themes of power, hubris, redemption, and the eternal struggle for balance.
“This work is my homage to the power of myth and music to transcend time,” said Dinehart. “Through Ninurta’s journey, we confront the timeless questions of what it means to lead when power becomes unchecked and what it make take to rise again. It's timeless tale, here woven in song."
Released by Wonderfilled Records, Throne of Ninurta & The Tablet of Destinies bridges classical motifs with modern sensibilities, delivering an auditory experience that resonates with audiences of all generations. Its release is perfectly timed to herald the dawn of a new year, inviting listeners to reflect on their own stories of triumph and transformation.
Release Details:
Title: Throne of Ninurta & The Tablet of Destinies
Release Date: January 1, 2025
Availability: All major streaming platforms
Label: Wonderfilled Music
Audiences are encouraged to preorder and join the journey into the heart of myth when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day.
For more information and to preorder, visit: https://ThroneOfNinurta.com.
