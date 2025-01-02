BTO Sports Announces Launch of New Online Store
BTO Sports, a top source of motocross, dirt bike and off-road gear for men, women and children, launches all new Shopify store for an improved user-friendly shopping experience.
Camarillo, CA, January 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BTO Sports, a global E-Commerce leader in motocross gear, apparel, parts, and accessories announces the release of their all new redesigned and rebuilt from the ground up online Shopify Store. The re-design focuses on improving on their already stellar shopping experience by offering mobile-first ease of use, zero interest installment payments, one-click checkout, and more.
Known as the every-rider’s dirt bike gear dream store, BTO Sports emphasizes an ever-growing collection of top riding gear from the best brands, at prices shoppers simply won’t find elsewhere. If the pros are wearing it, BTO is stocking it. Proudly sticking to in-house order fulfillment and customer service, the brand will continue keeping its customers happy and ready to shop again; with orders being processed and shipped fast, with an elite team of dirt bike enthusiasts on standby to support its customers needs.
The new store lives on the Shopify platform, which offers a bevy of benefits to the online consumer, making their shopping experience easy, engaging, and fun. If you’ve shopped online lately, you’ve likely purchased from a store that lives on this global network - which means completing an order is as easy as it gets. Lightning fast product browsing, filtering, and customer-specific product recommendations make the site easier than ever to navigate and find the best products fast.
With features like Shop Pay Installments and one-click checkout, shoppers will be able to get instant approval for interest free installment payments, securely store billing information for future purchases (no need to find your wallet every time you want to place an order) and more.
"This redesign represents a major step forward in how we serve our customers," says BTO Sports CEO, Mike Thomas. "With the new site, we’ve improved the user experience from start to finish. It’s all part of our commitment to being the go-to destination for riders.”
The new online store also features a loyalty rewards program which gives shoppers 1 point per dollar spent on the site, which can be redeemed at checkout on future orders. Other actions like referring a friend, leaving a photo in product reviews, annual birthday rewards, and more - make the program a huge benefit to loyal BTO Sports customers.
The BTO Sports team is excited to be turning this new page and continuing to remain the motorcycle enthusiast’s favorite place to get their gear, parts and accessories.
You can visit the all new BTO Sports here: https://www.btosports.com/
About BTO Sports:
BTO Sports Inc. has been supplying the worldwide motocross industry with quality parts and accessories for decades. BTO Sports has evolved into a household name that customers trust and come back to time and time again. Since 1999, BTO Sports has made it their mission to offer the widest selection of motocross parts and accessories, the best customer experience on the web, and stay present in the sport of motocross while employing an awesome team of people from their headquarters in Camarillo, California.
