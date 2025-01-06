2Trust Introduces Enterprise-Focused Chatbot to Tackle AI Challenges
2Trust has launched an enterprise-ready chatbot addressing data security, brand reputation, and regulatory compliance challenges in AI. The chatbot enables businesses to securely use Large Language Models (LLMs) with features like advanced content filtering, custom training data, and compliance tools for regulations like the EU AI Act. Part of 2Trust.AI suite of AI governance tools, it ensures ethical AI practices and helps organizations adopt AI responsibly.
Irvine, CA, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 2Trust has announced the launch of its enterprise-focused chatbot, designed to address critical challenges in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, including data security, brand reputation, and regulatory compliance. The chatbot offers enterprises a secure platform to integrate Large Language Models (LLMs) responsibly, ensuring ethical and compliant AI use.
With businesses increasingly relying on AI technologies, the risks associated with data leakage, reputational harm, and regulatory violations have also grown. 2Trust.AI’s new chatbot directly addresses these risks by incorporating advanced filtering mechanisms and customizable training options.
“Our chatbot is built with brand protection at its core,” said Rick Tuinenburg, COO of 2Trust.AI. “By allowing companies to train their AI on custom datasets that align with their values and goals, we provide a secure and tailored AI solution to meet organizational priorities.”
Key Features of the Chatbot
Advanced Content Filtering: Customizable filters to mitigate inappropriate or harmful outputs, including those involving sensitive topics such as religious biases, violence, sexual content, or racism.
Custom Training Data: Enterprises can train the chatbot on proprietary datasets to ensure alignment with their brand message and customer needs.
Compliance Tools: Built-in tools help organizations navigate complex regulatory frameworks, including the EU AI Act and U.S. state-specific laws.
This chatbot is part of 2Trust’s broader suite of AI governance tools aimed at helping organizations manage AI-related risks, maintain transparency, and adhere to global compliance standards. As regulatory landscapes continue to evolve, these tools enable businesses to adopt AI responsibly while protecting their brand integrity.
About 2Trust
2Trust, headquartered in Irvine, California, specializes in providing secure and ethical AI solutions for enterprises. The company’s mission is to empower organizations to leverage AI’s potential while prioritizing transparency, compliance, and innovation. By delivering cutting-edge tools, 2Trust.AI helps businesses safeguard their brand and build customer trust in the era of AI.
For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.2Trust.ai.
Media Contact:
Rick Tuinenburg
COO, 2Trust
Email: rick@2trust.ai
Phone: 760-332-8373
