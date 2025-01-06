2Trust Introduces Enterprise-Focused Chatbot to Tackle AI Challenges

2Trust has launched an enterprise-ready chatbot addressing data security, brand reputation, and regulatory compliance challenges in AI. The chatbot enables businesses to securely use Large Language Models (LLMs) with features like advanced content filtering, custom training data, and compliance tools for regulations like the EU AI Act. Part of 2Trust.AI suite of AI governance tools, it ensures ethical AI practices and helps organizations adopt AI responsibly.