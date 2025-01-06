Discover the Thrill of Ice Climbing in Camden, Maine with Equinox Guiding Service

Equinox Guiding Service is excited to announce the start of its winter ice climbing season in Camden, Maine. Running through late February or early March, the season offers climbers of all skill levels the chance to explore iconic routes such as Arizona Highways (NEI 3+) and Hollywood Waltz (NEI 4). Led by AMGA-certified guides, Equinox provides expert instruction, technical gear, and personalized experiences tailored to each climber’s abilities and goals.