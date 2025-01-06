Supreme Motors (Formerly Carmart OC Since 2013) Under New Ownership: Drive Your Dream
Supreme Motors, formerly CarMart OC since 2013, is now under the ownership of Ehren Bragg, an industry leader with experience at Jaguar, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more. Bragg’s vision is to make used car buying a smart financial decision by offering late-model vehicles with transparent wear-and-tear disclosures. Supreme Motors also offers full auto detailing by appointment.
Costa Mesa, CA, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Supreme Motors, formerly known as CarMart OC since 2013, is proud to announce its new ownership under Ehren Bragg, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the automotive, high-luxury, and tech industries. With a mission to help customers "Drive Your Dream," Supreme Motors is setting a new standard in delivering exceptional value, expert service, and a world-class car-buying experience.
Ehren Bragg’s impressive career spans nearly every facet of the automotive world, including strategy, wholesaling, retailing, remarketing, finance, and insurance. Drafted out of college by Jaguar Cars to work at their North American headquarters, Ehren was later recruited by Ferrari SpA and Automobili Lamborghini SpA, where he managed the U.S. and Canadian markets while working at their prestigious Italian factories.
In 2005, Ehren became President and COO of O'Gara Coach Company in Beverly Hills, California—then the world’s largest Bugatti and Rolls-Royce retailer, the nation’s top Bentley and Lamborghini dealer, and the second-largest Aston Martin retailer in North America. Later, he launched Devon, an avant-garde luxury timepiece brand that captivated the watch world with its revolutionary Tread 1 design.
Returning to the automotive industry in 2017, Ehren led the launch of Karma Automotive’s first direct-to-market flagship retail location. In 2019, he was recruited by Ally Financial, America’s largest automotive finance and insurance powerhouse, where he made significant contributions as Marketing Director for their Insurance division. Today, Ehren also served as a strategic consultant for innovative tech companies, including SnoopDrive, an insurtech disrupting the automotive repair and maintenance space.
Supreme Motors under Bragg’s leadership is more than just a dealership—it’s a commitment to transparency and informed decision-making. Supreme intends to change used car buying from the risky crapshoot it’s traditionally been to a savvy financial decision by offering quality late-model vehicles that have already taken the brunt of their depreciation with previous owners. Additionally, the dealership will disclose the condition of wear-and-tear parts, such as tires and brakes, so buyers can make informed financial decisions rather than taking a risky leap of faith.
"I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands," Bragg shared. "At Supreme Motors, I’m excited to bring that same level of expertise and dedication to create a dealership where our customers feel confident and excited every time they visit."
In addition to an expertly curated inventory of high-quality pre-owned vehicles, Supreme Motors now offers full auto detailing by appointment only—a premium service designed to keep vehicles looking pristine inside and out.
For more information or to schedule an auto detailing appointment, visit www.suprememotorsoc.com, contact us at ehren@suprememotorsoc.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @suprememotorsoc.
About Supreme Motors:
Founded as CarMart OC in 2013, Supreme Motors has been serving the Costa Mesa community with top-tier pre-owned vehicles and superior customer service. Now under the ownership of Ehren Bragg, Supreme Motors is redefining the car-buying experience with its mission to help every driver "Drive Your Dream."
Visit www.suprememotorsoc.com or follow @suprememotorsoc on Instagram and Facebook.
Contact:
Supreme Motors
Address: 1916 Placentia Ave., Bldg A, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Phone: 949-288-6898
Email: ehren@suprememotorsoc.com
Website: www.suprememotorsoc.com
