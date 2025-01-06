Divorce Wave Launches First-of-Its-Kind App Providing On-Demand Support for Navigating Every Phase of Divorce
Innovative app Divorce Wave launches to provide 24/7 support for people who are considering or entering the divorce process.
Santa Barbara, CA, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TGT LLC today announced the launch of Divorce Wave™, a groundbreaking mobile app designed to empower individuals navigating the challenging journey of divorce. Available at www.divorcewave.com, Divorce Wave provides comprehensive support and resources on demand, 24/7, right at users' fingertips.
Recognizing that divorce is a complex process with emotional, legal, and financial implications, Divorce Wave offers a unique suite of tools to guide users through every stage, from contemplating separation, to finalizing the divorce, to healing and moving beyond for a better next chapter.
Key features of Divorce Wave include:
Waves: Immersive audio experiences to provide emotional support and mindfulness-based tools tailored to the specific challenges that arise during the process.
Surf Lessons: Education, expert advice, and strategies on legal matters, divorce procedures, financial implications, and navigating challenges with wisdom and clarity.
Community Support: Connect with a supportive community of "Wave Riders" to share experiences, gain encouragement, and learn from others going through this challenging phase of life.
"Divorce Wave is more than just an app; it's the soundtrack I wish I had when I was experiencing the loneliness, heartbreak, and fear during my own divorce," says creator Tamara Rowles, Esq. "It is designed to help people navigate the emotional waves of divorce with grace and resilience, while simultaneously providing practical tools and strategies that they can apply to their unique divorce process." When emotions run high, Divorce Wave offers specific, in-the-moment support to help users keep their divorces from spiraling out of control, resulting in more respectful and less stressful divorces, and stronger and happier families on the other side.
The app's launch coincides with "Divorce Month," a time when divorce filings typically increase after the holiday season. Divorce Wave offers a timely and much-needed resource for individuals seeking support and guidance during this challenging period.
Availability
Divorce Wave is available now. As a special launch offer, users can sign up to receive a coupon code and access the app for a discounted price of $44.99 for 12 months. For further inquiries, email tamara@divorcewave.com.
Contact
TGT LLCContact
Tamara Rowles, Esq.
805-619-0640
https://divorcewave.com
