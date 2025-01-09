Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina
Spartanburg, SC, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DELTA’s headquarters are located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, not far from the areas affected by the devasting impacts of Hurricane Helene. When Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas, Delta employees recognized an opportunity to join in efforts to assist those working to help needy families and businesses throughout South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Tennessee to cope with the impact of the hurricane and this devastating flood.
The initial response by state and local authorities was to conduct an assessment by aerial and ground teams in the affected areas, which quickly transitioned into reconstruction efforts. During this period, Delta discovered Cabins for Christ, an organization focused on building small shelters for those displaced by the hurricane.
In support of this effort, Delta's CEO, Kevin Chang, worked with his staff to establish a dedicated response team. Faced with a significant gap between the available tools and the needs of volunteers, Delta took action by donating professional-grade saws to Salem Outreach, a disaster relief ministry.
Delta also delivered power tool equipment to Cabins for Christ at the Billy Graham Center, to help support the Asheville, Swannanoa, and Black Mountain regions.
Additionally, Delta supplied saws to Spokes of Hope, a disaster relief organization focused on rebuilding Chimney Rock, NC. This provision of high-quality tools greatly improved efficiency, as volunteers had previously endured lengthy delays due to a scarcity of equipment.
A daughter of a Delta employee, who had volunteered at Cabins for Christ, noted that many volunteers were left waiting for their chance to use one of only two available table saws at that time.
In response to this need, Delta is not only supplying vital tools, but is also setting up a mobile woodworking shop for deployment in nearby disaster-affected regions. This presents a groundbreaking approach to disaster relief which we hope will serve as the inspiration for similar efforts in future years. This initiative showcases the dedication of the Delta team, who feel their mission is to help deliver meaningful support to all communities.
On December 14, volunteers of the rebuilding projects around Lake Lure and Chimney Rock, North Carolina, gathered to celebrate their achievements and progress at a festival. Organizations like Spokes of Hope and City Serve were present, offering new toys for children, visits with Santa, and lunch for all attendees. Local area merchants devastated by the flooding showcased a large assortment of Christmas Gift items.
Delta’s CEO, touched by the efforts said, "True rescue goes beyond just providing physical assistance; it represents the revival of hope and the strengthening of community bonds.
"Delta is proud to play a key role in this initiative. In this crucial moment, we are proud to have distinguished ourselves as a vital source of support and resources in a meaningful way."
Since 1919, the Delta trademark has represented the finest tools found in American woodshops. In response to modern woodworkers needs, Delta has consistently provided professional-grade tools.
Media contact information:
Conrad LaRosa
864.884.6781
conrad.larosa@dpec-na.com
About Delta Power Equipment Corporation:
Delta offers a full line of high-quality woodworking machines, including miter saws, table saws, drill presses, band saws, and scroll saws, to construction professionals and serious amateur woodworkers under the Delta and Delta ShopMaster brand names.
