Celebrate American Heritage with Dana Auctions’ January 25 Antique and Vintage Quilt and Textile Auction
Princeton, NJ, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dana Auctions is thrilled to announce its upcoming Antique and Vintage Quilt and Textile Auction on January 25, 2025, featuring a stunning selection of historical quilts, vintage textiles, and other treasures that tell the story of craftsmanship and heritage. This auction will be live in Princeton, NJ and simulcasted online.
This year’s auction comes at a particularly exciting time, as it marks the beginning of the countdown to the 50th anniversary of the United States Bicentennial in 2026. Among the remarkable pieces in this auction are a collection of Bicentennial quilts, which capture the spirit of celebration and patriotism that defined the nation’s 200th anniversary in 1976. Many of these quilts have been published in Sue Reich’s book, Patriotic and Presidential.
The Significance of Bicentennial Quilts
Bicentennial quilts are more than just textiles; they are vibrant cultural and historical artifacts. Created during America’s Bicentennial celebration, these quilts often feature iconic imagery such as the Liberty Bell, flags, and Revolutionary War motifs. Each quilt tells a unique story, reflecting the pride, creativity, and craftsmanship of the individuals and communities who made them.
“These quilts are tangible connections to a pivotal moment in American history,” said Dana Balsamo, auctioneer and owner of Dana Auctions. “They remind us of the enduring power of art and community to celebrate heritage and preserve stories for future generations.”
A Unique Opportunity for Collectors and Enthusiasts
The January 25 auction offers collectors and enthusiasts the rare opportunity to own a piece of history. In addition to Bicentennial quilts, the auction will feature a diverse selection of antique and vintage quilts, textiles, and related ephemera, showcasing the rich tradition of textile arts.
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a history enthusiast, this auction promises something for everyone. Each item represents the creativity and craftsmanship of a bygone era, making it a meaningful addition to any collection.
Looking Ahead to the Bicentennial Anniversary
As we approach the 50th anniversary of the Bicentennial, Dana Auctions is proud to play a role in preserving and celebrating these extraordinary pieces of history. The auction house plans to highlight Bicentennial-themed collections throughout the coming year, leading up to 2026.
“Bicentennial quilts are not just artifacts—they’re a celebration of who we are as a nation,” Balsamo said. “We’re honored to help preserve this legacy and share it with collectors and enthusiasts alike.”
Auction Details
Date: January 25, 2025
Location: 3490 US Hwy. 1, Building 17B, Princeton, NJ
Preview: Available by appointment; open to the public January 24
For more information about the auction or to view the catalog, please visit www.DanaAuctions.com or contact Dana Auctions at dana@danaauctions.com.
About Dana Auctions
Dana Auctions specializes in antique and vintage quilts, textiles, and ephemera, offering curated auctions that highlight the artistry and history of these timeless treasures. With a commitment to preserving heritage and fostering appreciation for the textile arts, Dana Auctions serves collectors, enthusiasts, and historians worldwide.
Contact
Dana Auctions LLC
Dana Balsamo
732-221-3560
https://www.Danaauctions.com
Dana Balsamo
732-221-3560
https://www.Danaauctions.com
