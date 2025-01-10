New Podcast "Moving Mom and Downsizing Dad" Empowers Gen Xers Navigating Life’s Toughest Challenges with Aging Parents
Launching January 16, 2025, the new podcast "Moving Mom and Downsizing Dad" is a vital resource for Gen Xers helping aging parents. Hosted by probate specialist Chris Spade, it offers expert advice on topics like decluttering, aging in place, 1031 exchanges, in-home care, nursing homes, and reverse mortgages. Each episode delivers actionable tips and insights, empowering listeners to navigate senior care.
San Diego, CA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Launching the week of January 12, the new podcast, Moving Mom and Downsizing Dad a Gen Xers Guide to Navigating Life and our Aging Parents offers Gen Xers a resource for balancing the demands of midlife and our aging parents. Hosted by Chris Spade this groundbreaking experience offers expert insights, practical advice and heartfelt stories to help listeners face the complexities of senior care, housing transitions and financial planning.
Chris Spade is a probate specialist and real estate expert and was inspired to create the podcast after navigating similar challenges with family and friends. This isn't just a podcast, it's a lifeline for Gen Xers.
