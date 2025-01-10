New Podcast "Moving Mom and Downsizing Dad" Empowers Gen Xers Navigating Life’s Toughest Challenges with Aging Parents

Launching January 16, 2025, the new podcast "Moving Mom and Downsizing Dad" is a vital resource for Gen Xers helping aging parents. Hosted by probate specialist Chris Spade, it offers expert advice on topics like decluttering, aging in place, 1031 exchanges, in-home care, nursing homes, and reverse mortgages. Each episode delivers actionable tips and insights, empowering listeners to navigate senior care.