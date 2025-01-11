Cogir Senior Living USA Extends Compassionate Support to Seniors Displaced by Southern California Fires
Scottsdale, AZ, January 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cogir Senior Living USA is deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the ongoing fires throughout Southern California. Guided by a mission of Human Focus and a heartfelt commitment to serving seniors, Cogir is opening its doors to support displaced older adults during this challenging time.
A few of Cogir’s nearby senior living communities have the capacity to accommodate a limited number of seniors who have lost their homes. Cogir is able to offer housing for up to 60 days, at no rental charge, providing a safe and caring environment for qualifying seniors in need whom have been displaced by the tragic LA area fires. The senior living company is working diligently to secure additional partnerships for furnishings and essential supplies to ensure comfort and care for guests during their stay.
“This terrible tragedy has thrust so many families into unimaginable turmoil. Being able to bring some temporary relief to seniors and families while they try to piece together more permanent living arrangements is the least we can do for our community,” said David Eskenazy, CEO of Cogir. “Our teams stand ready to help in any way we can. Our hearts go out to the families and seniors impacted by the events of this week,” said Gottfried Ernst, Cogir COO.
For seniors in need of support, Cogir encourages them to call the Senior Support Hotline at 747-850-9130. To qualify for this free housing assistance, certain information will be required, along with a small security deposit.
In addition to supporting displaced seniors, Cogir Senior Living USA also recognizes the impact these fires have had on the workforce in the region. Cogir is concerned for those who have found themselves out of work due to this crisis and encourages them to apply for employment opportunities within Cogir’s many communities. The goal is to offer a compassionate workplace where employees can make a meaningful difference while rebuilding their lives.
At Cogir Senior Living USA, the company believes in being there for the community when it matters most. Cogir remains committed to supporting seniors and those affected by these tragic events with dignity, compassion, and respect.
For more information about Cogir Senior Living, please visit www.cogirusa.com
About Cogir Senior Living:
Cogir Management USA is a premier provider of senior living communities dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults through exceptional care, innovative services, and a commitment to personalized experiences. Cogir Senior Living, develops, owns and/or operates nearly 100 senior living communities throughout the United States. Recognized as one of ASHA’s top 20 senior living providers, the growth in the U.S. market underscores Cogir’s dedication to advancing its presence and delivering exceptional communities. Stay tuned as Cogir continues to shape the landscape of senior living. For more information on Cogir Senior Living, visit www.cogirusa.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Heidi Brashear
Cogir Senior Living USA
480-528-2142
www.cogirusa.com
