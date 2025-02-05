New Book to Help High-Achievers Thrive in Retirement
Professionals, executives, and others can create challenging, fulfilling second acts.
Tucson, AZ, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As many high-achieving individuals prepare to embrace their proverbial “retirement,” many are unsettled, or even filled with anxiety and dread. Fortunately, a new book has been released, with the specific purpose of helping these successful people transition into an equally satisfying post-career life.
The book is entitled “Encore: A High Achiever’s Guide to Thriving in Retirement,” and written by Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons, an accomplished lawyer, facilitator, author, and speaker. The book addresses the real-world problem of navigating the transition to retirement in a society that often equates success with professional achievements. “It critiques the traditional notion of retirement as a period of leisure and idleness, instead advocating for a more holistic approach to life planning that prioritizes personal well-being and continued growth,” she explained.
“Encore” offers practical and actionable advice on matters like reshaping identity, restructuring routines, pursuing audacious goals, energizing relationships, and getting into action toward what matters most in the next chapter of life.
Unlike traditional retirement books focused on saving money, “Encore” assumes that financial matters are well in hand. Instead, it concentrates on the emotional, social, and psychological aspects of preparing to retire. “It goes beyond generic advice to provide readers with actionable strategies, thought-provoking insights, and inspiring anecdotes that empower them to embrace retirement as a time of growth, purpose, and fulfillment,” Elizabeth added.
“‘Encore’ is a myth-buster when it comes to retirement—it is the essential guide for high achievers who see this chapter as the next level of purpose and accomplishment in their lives.”
Book Availability:
“Encore” is available at all major retailers, including Amazon and Ingram, in paperback, hardcover, and eBook editions and is distributed by Bublish, Inc. Learn more about Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons and her professional life at zelinkaparsons.com and encoraco.com. Learn more about Bublish and their publishing services at bublish.com.
About the Author:
Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons, J.D., is an accomplished lawyer, facilitator, author, speaker, board-certified coach, and the visionary behind multiple thriving consulting firms.
Following a distinguished tenure at the international law firm of Milbank, she co-founded Zelinka Parsons Consulting, to help organizations design succession planning and retirement solutions.
Elizabeth, with her husband and business partner, David, are now offering programs and insights via Encoraco, her most recent venture. Her focus is on steering high-achieving individuals towards crafting purposeful, satisfying lives after an intensive career.
The book is entitled “Encore: A High Achiever’s Guide to Thriving in Retirement,” and written by Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons, an accomplished lawyer, facilitator, author, and speaker. The book addresses the real-world problem of navigating the transition to retirement in a society that often equates success with professional achievements. “It critiques the traditional notion of retirement as a period of leisure and idleness, instead advocating for a more holistic approach to life planning that prioritizes personal well-being and continued growth,” she explained.
“Encore” offers practical and actionable advice on matters like reshaping identity, restructuring routines, pursuing audacious goals, energizing relationships, and getting into action toward what matters most in the next chapter of life.
Unlike traditional retirement books focused on saving money, “Encore” assumes that financial matters are well in hand. Instead, it concentrates on the emotional, social, and psychological aspects of preparing to retire. “It goes beyond generic advice to provide readers with actionable strategies, thought-provoking insights, and inspiring anecdotes that empower them to embrace retirement as a time of growth, purpose, and fulfillment,” Elizabeth added.
“‘Encore’ is a myth-buster when it comes to retirement—it is the essential guide for high achievers who see this chapter as the next level of purpose and accomplishment in their lives.”
Book Availability:
“Encore” is available at all major retailers, including Amazon and Ingram, in paperback, hardcover, and eBook editions and is distributed by Bublish, Inc. Learn more about Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons and her professional life at zelinkaparsons.com and encoraco.com. Learn more about Bublish and their publishing services at bublish.com.
About the Author:
Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons, J.D., is an accomplished lawyer, facilitator, author, speaker, board-certified coach, and the visionary behind multiple thriving consulting firms.
Following a distinguished tenure at the international law firm of Milbank, she co-founded Zelinka Parsons Consulting, to help organizations design succession planning and retirement solutions.
Elizabeth, with her husband and business partner, David, are now offering programs and insights via Encoraco, her most recent venture. Her focus is on steering high-achieving individuals towards crafting purposeful, satisfying lives after an intensive career.
Contact
BublishContact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons
info@zelinkaparsons.com
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons
info@zelinkaparsons.com
Categories